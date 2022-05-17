Who is Elisabeth Borne, the new French Prime Minister

After much speculation, President Emmanuel Macron appointed Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne as the new head of government. She is only the second woman to hold the post in French history. Elisabeth Borne dedicated her nomination to “all girls” in France, whom she urged to “always go to the end”. What has long been normal in many European countries still attracts attention in France: the one who until then was labor minister in the Macron government is only the second woman to be named prime minister. 30 years ago, under President François Mitterand, Edith Cresson briefly held the post. She spoke bitterly of her experience to the Sunday Journal du Dimanche: “It is not the country that is sexist, it is the political class”.

Why Elizabeth Borne?















But France in the 1990s cannot be compared to that of Emmanuel Macron, who announced during the election campaign that he wants, at all costs, a woman as prime minister. Elisabeth Borne will no longer have to deal with the resistance and neglect of that time. But why did the president take the record time of three weeks to finally appoint her to a government post? At least half a dozen names circulated during this period, from the head of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, to the interim environment minister, the vice president of the National Assembly and a whole host of other politicians. What was seen, then, was a series of speculations that did not necessarily make it easier to facilitate the start of the new term.

In the end, Macron chose a woman who is seen as a technocrat, with a lot of experience in the government machine and who is so uncharismatic and uncommunicative that she won’t pull the president’s rug, as Ruth Elkrief, dean among French television commentators sarcastically commented. , on the LCI broadcaster.

Who is Elizabeth Borne?

She studied engineering and became a strategy manager for the state-owned railway company SNCF – the first woman to hold this position. She later worked for Socialist presidential candidate Ségolène Royal at the Ministry of the Environment, and succeeded her as mayor of the Poitou Charentes region. In 2017, she became Minister for Transport, then Minister for the Environment, and finally Minister for Labor in Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet.

Borne is regarded as a bureaucrat, serious and obsessed with details – attributes that will benefit her in her new position. Because in France, the president is responsible for the grand plans and grand speeches – the head of government has to implement his policies and manage the resulting crises. And given the abundance of conflict and plans for reform in France, difficult years await her.

Left, right or just a macronist?

Elisabeth Borne is seen as belonging to the moderate left, that is, to the ex-socialists, a factor that would have been decisive in her nomination. These are tactical reasons, because Emmanuel Macron finds himself threatened in the June general elections by a united left, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has won support from sectors of the Greens and ex-Socialists for his far-left ideology.

But Mélenchon reacted with unusual aggression to the appointment of the new prime minister. “A new season of social and environmental abuse begins. Elisabeth Borne embodies the president’s political continuity. She is one of the toughest figures in Macron’s social abuse.”

Is your opponent referring to Borne’s work as Minister of Transport and the privatization of the SNCF railway or the introduction of apprenticeship training for young people, which she implemented as Minister of Labour?

It’s amazing that very similar tones are also coming from the far right. “By appointing Elisabeth Borne as Prime Minister, Emmanuel Macron shows his inability to unite (the country) and his willingness to continue his policies of contempt, state deconstruction, social devastation, fiscal blackmail and neglect,” said Marine Le Pen. . The far-right failed presidential candidate seems to hate the new prime minister with the same hatred as her far-left counterpart. In any case, the tone of French politics is harsh.

Difficult tasks and impending crises

Elisabeth Born’s first official act will be to prepare a response to the declining purchasing power in view of rising prices in France as well. This includes amortization of the population’s electricity and gas costs and the extension of the tax reduction for gasoline. Emmanuel Macron had promised these measures during the election campaign, and this distribution of benefits could still be useful in the coming weeks leading up to the June general elections.

But after that, the political climb will be steep. Among the central tasks of Elisabeth Borne should be the conversion of France to a sustainable economy. It costs a lot of money, is difficult to finance and, due to the massive increase in the national debt, requires sacrifices from the French, which can quickly lead to new waves of protest. Ironically, it was exactly an ecological surcharge on the gasoline tax that led to the emergence of the yellow vest protests in 2018. The prime minister will need the tenacity she is known for to advance sustainability.

His most difficult task, however, will be pension reform. While in the rest of Europe the announced gradual increase in the retirement age to 65 may seem ridiculous – in Germany, for example, it has long been at 67 – strikes and street clashes are foreseen in France when this law come to the table.

But there are many more social explosives in Macron’s second term: the recent elections, with strong performances from the extreme left on one side and the extreme right on the other, show a deeply divided nation. The rural population feels rejected by the culture and discourse of those who live in cities and in Europe’s most expensive welfare state, many French have a deep sense of social injustice. The president promised to rule for all French people. But it is the new head of government who, at the lowest levels of everyday life, has to see to it that her reforms are implemented and that the country does not tear itself further apart.