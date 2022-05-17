Will fish and chips be a victim of the war in Ukraine? In the UK it is feared so | Gastronomy

Fish and chips. The recipe has no mystery and millions of Brits and visitors have gotten used to this oily union, for some a perfect marriage of flavors and substances. The war in Ukraine, however, is jeopardizing the survival of the sector, according to a study and comments by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF).

Much of the fish used was caught by Russian ships. Almost half of the oil came from Ukraine. In addition to the general increase in production prices, the association that brings together sellers of the iconic fish and chips Brit has no doubts: it’s not just the prices of a quick dish that wants to be cheap that are rising, the sector is at risk and, prophesy, more than a third of sellers could close their doors in a year.

“We are not after alms. We are a proud industry. But a lot of businesses will go bankrupt and we need a long-term assistance strategy,” Andrew Crook, president of the NFFF and owner of a store in Manchester, tells Sky News.

Throughout the year, many stores have been changing menus, changing fish, lightening portions, and of course, increasing prices. When that doesn’t work, warns Crook, it’s time to close and many sellers have already given up, putting a true British institution at risk.

Crook warns that, despite looking for alternatives to the oil that was assured by Ukraine, these are causing prices to rise. On the other hand, sanctions and taxes on Russian catches mean that whitefish have taken a big cut in terms of supply and become more expensive.

“We have to prepare for the worst times that await us, and I think this is possibly the biggest challenge that the fish and chips industry has ever faced”, tells the television channel George Morey, owner of Knights, one of the oldest stores to sell the product in the UK. Morey even admits to replacing the fish and chips on the menu for another snack.

In other places, other fish are tried that were not used before, such as hake or salmon trout. Financial Times. This is because a rate of 35% is now applied to cod and haddock, which are customary in the fish and chips, captured by Russian ships. Atlantic cod prices rose 26% in May, notes the FT, citing the Globefish base, to 5.49 euros per kilo in the UK. Sunflower oil has risen 150% since the beginning of 2020 and its containment has led to other oils, such as palm, also increasing and becoming more limited access.

Added to this is the price of potatoes, which is on the rise, largely due to the cost of fertilizers, also of Russian origin, whose prices have tripled. The flour follows the same path. It’s adding production and energy costs to the cake in general increases…

The fish and chips industry was one of the most sought after alternatives during the periods of confinement in the pandemic, the newspaper points out. Both for the prices and for the ease and speed of take-away. The number of stores in 2020 rose 11.6%. According to the NFFF website, there will be around 10,500 outlets for the delicacy in the UK and 382 million servings are served a year, with 22% of Brits buying the combo once a week.

On the other hand, the FT indicates yet another measure to hit the sector: the reduction in VAT, in force during the pandemic, ended in April. Competition is also increasing, with chains such as McDonald’s reinvesting heavily in opening new stores, likely looking to recover from the Russian market’s abandonment.

As sellers fight for survival, the final price of fish and chips It goes up, which is also a threat to its popularity: in 2020, it would be around seven pounds, now it will cost another pound and a half, NFFF’s Andrew Crook tells CNN. “We are running the risk of going out of business because of prices…”, says the representative and businessman: “I lost some regular customers who used to come every Friday”, he added.