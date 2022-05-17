With angel investment from influencer Bruna Tavares, self-care company grows and stands out | Entrepreneurship

It was in a difficult time, with a lot of anxiety and the beginning of depression, that Karla Lopes created her brand. In fact, at that moment, in 2019, she had no idea that Lunnare Co. would, in fact, become a holistic self-care company that very soon would attract the attention of Bruna Tavares, digital influencer with 3 million followers on Instagram and businesswoman in the beauty sector.

The brand started with a rescue of happy moments from Karla’s childhood, who started to harvest herbs in her grandmother’s backyard to produce incense and energy sprays for personal use. Her friends soon realized the potential and encouraged her to sell the products.

“I started selling online and also participated in fairs here in Belo Horizonte. Until Bruna Tavares met the brand and made a huge purchase on the site. Then he sent me a message with a proposal that changed everything”, says Karla.

Bruna Tavares is one of the biggest influencers in Brazil and owner of a makeup brand which bears his name and which sells around 500 thousand products per month in more than 6 thousand points of sale.

Upon discovering Karla’s products, Bruna was delighted and, along with businesswoman Simone Sancho, decided to become an angel investor. Each bought 15% of the brand and invested BRL 100,000 and, from there, the story of Lunnare began to change.

“After Bruna and Simone joined, we professionalized the brand and started making the products in the factory. It’s still the same formula, but I can’t do it alone and now we have the Anvisa record, which is very important. The brand is still small, but we took a very big leap in 2021”, says Karla.

Simone Sancho is a beauty investor, founder and CEO of Belong Be, a platform for selling beauty products, created in partnership with Bruna Tavares, to boost national and independent brands in the sector.

She had market knowledge that validated this investment. According to Simone, today, in Brazil, Small brands grow faster than big ones. There is no doubt, therefore, that in a short time, they will occupy even more space.

“I worked at Sephora and followed the movement of independent brands in the United States. I saw these brands occupy an important retail space”, says Simone.

Bruna says that, since the beginning of the pandemic, she already felt like helping some company, she just didn’t know how.

“I really fell in love with Karla’s products. We chose to invest like an angel, because we didn’t want to impact anything on her business, just boost it,” says Bruna.

the investors did all the repositioning of the brand, changed and customized all packaging, helped with the registration of products at Anvisa, connected Karla with the commercial of large marketplaces and directed some strategies about products.

In the agreement they closed, the investors do not receive any percentage of the company’s profit.

“I prefer that she reinvests in her own company. What we have is a plan to have the brand’s shares in the long term, instead of withdrawing the money now”, explains Bruna.

Growth and more investment

The results could already be seen in the first months after Bruna and Simone joined the company. In Karla’s words, it was a real “boom”.

“We managed to position ourselves as a natural products brand that is entering big ‘players’ and is growing in the market”, says the entrepreneur.

The big ‘players‘ are famous and wide-ranging magazines and marketplaces, such as Amaro, Westwing and Shopee. It is in these spaces, and on Lunnare’s own website, that a large list of products is sold, ranging from incense, candles and bath salts to energy sprays and crystals.

“Karla had a lot of potential, but she couldn’t grow. With the investment, Lunnare started to double its revenues. It has been doubling sales for 4 consecutive months and after that it maintained a consistent growth of 30%, 40%”, says Simone.

For the businesswoman, this is an impressive result and illustrates the work of an absolutely focused entrepreneur.

“That’s what Bruna and I are looking for: investing in a person who has the guts. A business is not just about a brilliant idea, but also about persistence. And that’s how Karla is, to this day she invents a product, packs it, creates ways to connect with customers,” says Simone.

And the investment was so successful that now the plan is to put Lunnare in a new round of investments.