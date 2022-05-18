1 in 4 Brazilians is being spied on by mobile app

A survey released on Monday (16) by security software developer Kaspersky states that “one in four Brazilians has been or is experiencing abusive monitoring through technology”. According to researchers, installing a spy app on a cell phone has been the most common form of digital stalking.

The study “Stalking online in relationships” reveals that this type of program, often downloaded from the internet with malware risks, is usually installed on the victim’s device that the stalker wants to follow, without her even knowing what it’s about. The interviews carried out showed that 70% of Brazilians do not know what stalkerware or spouseware is, much less the existence of spy software.

Source: Kaspersky/Disclosure.Source: Kaspersky

How does stalkerware work in Brazil?

Specialized Stalkerwares are able to track, and report online, the movements of anyone via GPS, monitor activities on social networks, phone calls, photos and any material transmitted or received via cell phone. The matter is so serious in Brazil that it even led to a law – 14,132/21 – altering the Penal Code to provide for the crime of stalking.

Although the law was passed in a context of combating domestic violence against women, the results of the Brazilian version of the Kaspersky study showed that, in our country, of the 30% who claimed to know stalkerware or spouseware, 32% were men and 29% , women. According to experts, cyberstalking is a form of violence, in the same way as physical, psychological and financial, constituting a form of aggression.

The survey “Stalking online in relationships” was carried out in September 2021 by the London-based company Sapio online. Globally, 21,000 interviews were conducted in 21 countries, including Brazil. The realization, tabulation and dissemination marks the second anniversary of the Coalition Against Stalkerware entity, of which Kaspersky is a co-founder.