10 best comedy movies to watch on Star+

THE Star+ arrived in Brazil last year and has already conquered many fans across the country, with a catalog full of classics and great movies, to make your life easier when choosing which movie to watch, we’ve separated a list with the 10 best comedy movies to see alone, with friends or family.

Among the films on the list are Free Guy – Taking Control, Kick-Ass: Breaking Everything and The Spy Who Knew Too Littlein addition to other successful films.

Check out the list below 10 best movies comedy to watch Star+

Free Guy – Taking Control (2021)

A man discovers that he is actually a video game character. Guy (Ryan Reynolds) works as a bank teller, a cheerful, lonely guy whose day is never boring. Even though he is used as a hostage during a bank robbery, he continues to smile.

But one day he realizes that the Free City is not quite the city he thought it was. Guy is about to discover that he is in fact an unplayable character in a brutal video game. Now that he knows he is a video game character, Guy, accompanied by Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer), decides to face all the villains that plague the city.

Classification: 12 years Duration: 1h55min

Kick-Ass: Breaking Everything (2010)



“How is it that no one has tried to be a superhero yet?” When Dave Lizewski, an ordinary teenager from New York, dons an internet-purchased green and yellow wetsuit, transforming himself into the unlikely vigilante Kick-Ass, he immediately discovers the answer to his question: “because it hurts!” But Against all odds, Dave quickly becomes a phenomenon, capturing the public’s imagination, but he’s not the only superhero out there.

Classification: 16 years Duration: 1h57min

The 40 year old Virgin (2005)

Andy Stitzer is in his forties with a pleasant job at an electronics store, an apartment with a collection of action figures and comic books, good friends, and a good attitude. There’s only one thing he hasn’t done yet, and most people his age have done… Andy has never had sex. Now, co-workers are determined to resolve the matter, no matter who it hurts.

Classification: 16 years Duration: 1h56min

Nick & Norah’s: A Night of Love and Music (2008)

Set against the backdrop of several typical Manhattan Lower East Side venues, ‘A Night of Love and Music’ tells the story of two teens with relationship problems who fall in love while looking for an undisclosed gig by their favorite band.

Classification: 18 years Duration: 1h29min

Poison girl (2002)

Jessica (Rachel McAdams) is an extremely popular, beautiful and also cruel girl, who thinks she is superior to everyone she lives with. Her life changes drastically when she suddenly wakes up in the body of Clive (Rob Schneider), a gas station attendant who is in his 30s and is considered by everyone to be a big loser. Desperate to return to the old form, now occupied by Clive, both go through strange situations in the new look they now have.



Classification: 16 years Duration: 1h44min

Five’s Club (1985)

Due to having committed petty crimes at school, five teenagers are punished to spend the Saturday at school, where they must write a thousand-word essay about what they think of themselves. Although they are very different from each other, as the day goes on they start to accept each other and various confessions are made between them.

Classification: 14 years Duration: 1h38min

The Spy Who Knew Too Little (2015)

Susan Cooper is a simple, sedentary CIA analyst, and the unsung hero behind the Agency’s most dangerous missions. But when the identity of her partner and another agent is compromised, Cooper volunteers to go undercover to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer and avert global disaster.

Classification: 14 years Duration: 1h59min

Love is blind (2001)

Hal (Jack Black) is a man who follows his father’s advice to the letter and is only interested in women who have a perfect physique. But everything changes when he happens to meet Anthony Robbins, a self-help guru who hypnotizes him and makes him only visualize the inner beauty of women, to the detriment of their physique.

Classification: 12 years Duration: 1h54min

A Cop in Kindergarten (nineteen ninety)

Undercover cops John Kimble and Phoebe O’Hara head to the sleepy, sleepy town of Astoria, Oregon, to discover the whereabouts of the ex-wife and son of Cullen Crisp, a known drug dealer. Police believe she abandoned him and fled with over three million dollars in dirty money, and that Crisp will somehow try to recover the damage and also silence the only person who can testify against him in court. Infiltrating the local elementary school as a teacher, Kimble hopes to find out which of the children and their mothers is the drug lord’s ex-wife.

Classification: 12 years Duration: 1h47min

Patch Adams – Love is contagious (1998)

In 1969, after trying to commit suicide, Hunter Adams voluntarily enters a psychiatric sanatorium, where he cures himself of depression and discovers his true vocation: medicine. In college, however, he uses unconventional methods where he combines contagious doses of good humor and a close relationship with the patients to the usual therapy. Despite having good grades and the evident results in the mood and health of the patients, the dean of the faculty refuses to let him graduate, and even so tries to expel him from the faculty. Can laughter be a medical remedy?

Free classification Duration: 1h55min

Which movie on the list are you planning to watch today? Would you like to recommend any other films? Share in the comments with your opinion!

