10 most pirated movies of the week (24/04/2022)

After a week off, the list of most pirated films is back with four new titles in the ranking that the Canaltech gets up every Sunday to keep you informed.

Between familiar names and the return of Matrix Resurrections the race after two weeks missing, the highlight is the appearance of The Batman in the top 10 — coinciding with its debut on HBO Max.

Also appearing here for the first time are the new A24 horror and a thriller starring Cersei de game of Thrones. But none of these films took the title of most pirated of the week, an honor that went to Michael Bay’s new feature.

Curious to know what movie this is? Then see below the complete list of the 10 most pirated movies of the week.

10. The Outfit

One of the great premieres of Prime Video in April continues to be successful on torrent trackers across the internet. In addition to the stellar cast led by Dylan O’Brien and Zoey Deutch, The Outfit is a captivating crime thriller.

We follow the life of Leonard, a successful tailor who is forced to move from London to 1950s Chicago after a personal tragedy. There, he opens his own business, but the prices of his suits make him relate exclusively to a mafia family.

9. Turning Red

Pixar’s newest animation, Red: Growing up is a Beast uses metaphors very well to represent the chaos that is puberty. At the same time, the film has fun telling the story of Meilin Lee, a girl with an outgoing personality who has to deal with something very unusual: whenever she gets too emotional, she ends up turning into a gigantic red panda.

8. Death on the Nile

Adaptation of one of the works of the famous author Agatha Christie, death on the nile arrived at Star+ in Brazil, but that hasn’t stopped it from appearing in the ranking of most pirated films on the internet.

In this new story, charming and insightful detective Hercule Poirot is back to solve yet another murder mystery the way only he knows how. The crime scene is a cruise ship and everyone is a suspect in this plot filled with suspense and a lot of investigation.

7. Matrix Resurrections

One of the greatest sci-fi franchises of all time got a sequel and a lot of people wondered if it was worth going to the cinema to watch it or not. Behold, it didn’t take that long to Matrix Resurrections landing on HBO Max and falling in love with the pirates on duty – proof of this is that the return of Neo and Trinity is still going strong on the list of most pirated films.

6. Moonfall – Lunar Menace

One of the favorite sub-genres of Brazilians is disaster movies. proof of this is that Moonfall – Lunar Menace It wasn’t all that critical stuff, but all it took was a trickle on digital platforms to land in the Top 10 most pirated films.

The film has the pedigree of director Roland Emmerich, who loves to destroy everything in sight, and now wants to put an end to the Earth. In the plot, the Moon is approaching the planet and it’s up to an unlikely team to prevent this disaster from happening.

5. X

The A24 has become a reference when it comes to horror movies, and X is there to prove how good the producer’s work is.

Highly praised and very well accepted by specialized critics, it tells the story of a group of filmmakers who travel to the Texas countryside to shoot an adult film on a farm. The problem is that they don’t tell the owners of the place about the content of the recordings, they are discovered and start fighting for their lives.

4. Spider-Man: No Return Home

Perhaps the most anticipated film in the post-pandemic, Spider-Man: No Return Home does not leave the ranking of most downloaded movies for nothing. The feature from Marvel with Sony needs no introduction and has been talking about since it was released in theaters in December.

In the plot, Peter Parker turns to Doctor Strange to return to anonymity. The problem is, the former Sorcerer Supreme has to perform a dangerous spell for this and everything goes awry, bringing villains and allies from other realities into the MCU.

3. 9 Bullets

Typical movie that leaves us on the edge of the couch with such anguish, 9 Bullets fell in favor of pirates on duty for its suffocating plot and the cast led by Lena Headey, from game of Thrones.

In the film, the actress plays a night dancer who, during the day, tries to kickstart her writing career and protect her neighbor’s son, who saw his parents murdered. The problem is that the criminal is none other than her ex-lover, a local crime boss willing to put an end to it at all costs.

2. The Batman

Newcomer to HBO Max, The Batman it was a box office hit and now it’s also making the internet underworld happy. And much of this is due to the new approach adopted by Warner Bros., which shows the hero at the beginning of his career.

In other words, we have this young, impulsive and violent Bruce Wayne who is trying to come to terms with the death of his parents and find out what exactly his role as the Dark Knight is. The problem is that banditry runs rampant through the city and he is challenged by an enigmatic opponent.

1. Ambulance: A Day of Murder

You gave your life to protect your country and today you are unemployed and helpless, with a young son and a wife who needs complicated surgery. But there’s a problem: the health plan doesn’t cover the operation and you don’t have a penny.

This is the situation of Will Sharp in Ambulance, the new film by director Michael Bay. To see his family well, he agrees to participate in a bank robbery with his brother Danny. But the plan goes awry and soon the two find themselves inside a fleeing ambulance with the entire LAPD hot on their heels.

