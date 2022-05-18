11-year-old boy catches ‘giant fish’ and breaks world record

An 11-year-old British student broke the world record for the largest carp caught by a junior fisherman. Callum Pettit caught a common carp that weighed about 40 kilograms – just 1.81 kilograms lighter than he was – during a fishing trip with his father in Reims, France.

The record broken by the boy is even more impressive when you consider the record for adults, which is 45.98 kilograms.

This is Callum’s seventh fish since he began venturing into the activity with his father, Stuart, 40. Only this time, the carp measures nearly twice the size of his father’s best personal catch in 30 years of fishing. It took 20 minutes for the boy to pull it out, and as the water was quite murky, neither he nor his father realized how big it was at first.

The fish, nicknamed Big Girl, was caught in a net, lured by a special bait used by Callum, flavored with banoffee, an English pie made from bananas, cream and a thick caramel sauce.

Father and son had scheduled the fishing trip to France in 2020, but the covid pandemic caused it to be postponed to early May.

They were sleeping in a tent when the motion sensor placed in the boy’s hammock went off at 6am with an alarm, to signal that he had caught a fish.

Stuart told the British news website the Daily Mail that he only noticed the size of the fish when he approached the net, next to the riverbank. Other fishermen gathered around to check out the boy’s great feat.

A video captured with Stuart’s GoPro camera shows the moment the boy first saw him. You can hear him saying over and over again, “This is huge, Dad, this is huge.” To get the fish out of the water, the student’s father needed the help of another fisherman.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime fish and Callum caught him when he was 11. I wonder where he’s going to go from here,” his father said. “He’d have a better chance of winning the lottery than catching a carp that size.”

“I couldn’t believe how big it was and my arms were really sore afterwards,” added the boy, who started fishing with his father from a very young age. He said his previous biggest catch had been a mirror carp that weighed 30 pounds.