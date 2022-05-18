12 movies to keep your heart warm on cold days

The last few days have not been easy. Brazil has been taken by a cold in all its regions – and just like the one who writes you, when the cold comes, so do the allergic crises -, and it’s hard to find something that makes us warm at night, or even even cold days on streaming platforms. Basically, Feededigno brings you a list to make you happy on colder days.

Escaping only romantic movies, we bring animations, franchises and whatever else you can imagine. With movies for all tastes, we bring you a list that will surely captivate you in some way. And if you’re wary of any of these movies, I strongly recommend you give it a go. I also bring the information that the films are on the list according to the importance they have for me.

The Vacation of My Life (2006)

Vacations in My Life is one of those films that tell a somewhat surreal story. But that leave us with a warm heart and hold us from its first minutes. With the discovery that she suffers from a terminal illness, saleswoman Georgia Byrd begins to reflect on the life full of care and excessive precautions she has always led. She then abandons her life and travels to Europe, where she lives as a millionaire. With very high spirits, Georgia enchants everyone she meets, like the famous Chef Didier. The only thing missing from her life is Sean Matthews, the man she has always loved.

The film is available on Globoplay.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

At a friend’s wedding, Charles, a bachelor who finds it difficult to assume relationships, meets Carrie, a young American, with whom he falls in love. After a magical night, she returns to the US, dashing Charles’ hopes. However, their situation ends up becoming clear three weddings and a funeral later.

The film is available on Prime Video.

Anastasia (1997)

After the evil Rasputin’s spell, young Anastasia disappears from the palace. Years later, her grandmother, the Imperial Grand Duchess who lives in Paris, offers a reward to anyone who brings her granddaughter back. With an eye on the money, two Russians take tests to find a girl who looks like the princess, and find Anya, a young orphan, who has everything to pretend to be Anastasia.

Anastasia is available on Disney+.

You Can’t Buy Happiness (1946)

TRIGGER ALERT – SUICIDE: It’s a Wonderful Life starring James Stewart and I’d say it’s one of the most brilliant films of the actor’s career. Functioning largely as a film that chooses to highlight a character’s reasons for living, rather than the lowest moments in the character’s life. Synopsis: Clarence is an angel candidate spirit who is tasked with helping a very valuable but disillusioned man. George Bailey is on the brink of suicide when he is saved by Clarence, who shows him how important he is in many people’s lives.

The film is available on Prime Video.

Paddington 2 (2017)

After being adopted by the Brown family, Paddington becomes very popular in Windsor Gardens. It’s Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday and he needs everyone’s help in finding the perfect gift. He finds a unique book in the antique store, but the book is stolen. Paddington and his family then do everything they can to find the thief and recover the book that holds a great secret.

The film is available on Prime Video.

Written in the Stars (2001)

In addition to the fact that it is a film starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, Written in the Stars is one of those light films that take us through different places and that leave us with a warm heart after showing us the encounters and disagreements of a couple over the years. years old. Synopsis: One magical night, Jonathan meets Sara. He thinks it’s love at first sight, but Sara believes in fate. Ten years later, the two must decide if fate wants them to be together again.

The film is available on Globoplay.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones’ Diary is a classic starring Renée Zellweger and presents us with Bridget Jones’ love misadventures. Synopsis: Bridget Jones is a thirty-something spinster who decides to journal her attempts to improve her life. The result is a racy, humorous account of his professional, family, and romantic misadventures.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

The film presents us with an entertaining story directed by and starring Taika Waititi.Synopsis: Welcome to the home of The Great Vampire. Protected by crucifixes, a group of filmmakers enter with their cameras to capture the intimacy of four immortals who share a home in a New Zealand suburb. As they deal with the natural conflicts of coexistence, such as who washes the dishes or being careful not to spoil the furniture with the victims’ blood, they try to keep up with both modern life and the entire past century.

The film is available on Prime Video and the series on Star+.

A Second Chance to Love (2019)

Nothing seems to go right for young Kate (Emilia Clarke), a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a Christmas shop all year. But things soon change for the better when she meets Tom (Henry Golding) – a charming young man who seems too good to be true. As the city transforms into the most wonderful time of year, Tom and Kate’s growing attraction turns into the best gift of all: a Christmas romance.

The film is available on Netflix.

Jerry Maguire: The Great Turning (1996)

An athlete entrepreneur who makes the mistake of speaking his mind finds himself abandoned by all his clients except football player Rod Tidwell. Maguire’s personal life also begins to disintegrate as he is torn between love and money in this metaphor about Americans’ need for money and power.

The Princess Bride (1987)

A lighthearted and comedic adventure, the film tells the story of a fairy tale about a beautiful young woman, Buttercup, and her true love. A boy, Westley, becomes a pirate to save his beloved from the clutches of a terrible prince. To be reunited, the couple must fight the demons of a mystical realm.

The film is available on Netflix.

The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain (2001)

The film presents us with the most diverse facets of a young woman from the French countryside who moves to Paris. Amélie goes to work in a cafe and secretly helps people who live unhappy lives, but she doesn’t have the courage to solve her own problems.

The film is available on Telecine.

