13 tips to protect your bank details on mobile

For some time now, most Brazilians have been using digital banks. So, if queues at traditional agencies are no longer a problem, there are other factors that can cause users concern. One of them concerns safety, since 51% of operations in 2020 were carried out using mobile tools, according to Febraban.

Credit card payments increase by 42%

Therefore, in this scenario, you need to know some essential tips to protect your data on your cell phone and not fall victim to scams. So, to find out more, check it out below!

First, it is necessary to clarify that digital banks are indeed safe. Thus, the ease they bring adds to the security you would have at any other bank. However, in the same way that scams happened in traditional banks, it is also possible to suffer financial scams from digital banks.

In addition, banks require that the device used for transactions be registered in their system. In this way, only registered devices can perform operations. Even so, many people feel insecure when using these applications, especially with the occurrence of more and more digital crimes. So, to avoid this problem, check out some precautions that can help a lot to protect your data!

1. Install the official bank app

That’s the first step: getting the right app. That’s because there are many scammers who create clones of websites and software to trick users. So, if you have any doubts, go to the bank’s official website. There you will find the applications available for download.

2. Do not use the bank app on third-party devices

Even if it is the smartphone of an acquaintance, never enter your bank details to make inquiries. This is because the device may have a malicious program that identifies keyboard inputs by recording your password. All care is valid.

3. Use the tool only on secure networks

Public or unknown Wi-Fi networks are dangerous for digital security. Therefore, avoid bus, train or mall connections, as these are more vulnerable to attacks. However, prefer to use the bank app only on private connections, such as your home.

4. Do not store account information on mobile

Do not save passwords or account information on your cell phone. After all, if you lose your device, or it is stolen, they can be easily accessed by a scammer, who will have access to your content.

5. Enable 2-Step Verification

This tip is gold. Many banking applications confirm the completion of transactions involving money with the issuance of a token by the tool itself. It’s called two-step verification. If you have this option available, always enable it!

6. Have antivirus and, if possible, use VPN

A good updated antivirus on the cell phone can send vulnerability alerts in case of danger, in addition to allowing the screen lock, which prevents someone who picks up the phone from getting to the bank app.

7. Monitor your accounts frequently

Be on the lookout for suspicious movements on bank accounts and credit cards. Also, if you spot fraud, report it to the bank immediately.

8. Block the IMEI

The IMEI is the number that identifies a device. By blocking it, the user prevents it from being used. To find this number, enter *#06# on the call screen. This instruction shows the device information on the display. Then just write down the IMEI in a safe place. However, this block does not, however, prevent the cell phone from working on Wi-Fi networks.

9. Format the device remotely

Remote formatting can be great for avoiding financial scams. On Android devices, this remote wipe can be done via antivirus. If the model is an iPhone, it is possible to trigger the command on the iCloud website. With this, if the smartphone is turned on and connected to a network, it will be formatted automatically.

10. Protect the SIM with a password

Nowadays, it is possible to add a combination to the chip, preferably one different from the one used to unlock the device. This prevents it from being used on another device, or the scammer using the “Forgot my password” feature and gaining access to your bank accounts.

11. Do not use the same password

Never use the same password for more than one security method. Currently, many devices have the “Passwords” tab in the settings menu, which shows all combinations stored on the device (including those that have already been changed). If the scammer has access to this, it’s gone.

12. Avoid storing credit card data

Leaving the credit card number stored on the device and in e-commerce is a common practice. But it is not recommended, as it does not offer security. It’s better that you need to fill in your details with each purchase, than risk having your cell phone stolen and multiple purchases made without your permission.

13. Set an alternate recovery email

Finally, always have an alternative email for recovering your bank passwords. And most importantly: this email must not be registered on the mobile device. That’s because, if this is the case, the criminal can request a new password, and have access to it through this email.

Finally, remember: banks Never send email or SMS with links to update apps. If you receive such messages, please do not click on the links or enter your passwords. For safety, delete them immediately.

