16-year-old midfielder signs first professional contract with Corinthians; know details

Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Yuske signed his first professional contract with the Parque São Jorge club this week. His old bond, still amateur, was valid until November 2023.

Even though it has already been signed, the new contract remains unpublished at the IDB. As determined by My HelmYuske’s new contract with Corinthians will last for another three seasons, until May 2025. The established time respects the limits established by law in Brazil for athletes under 18 years of age.

The professional contract also gives Corinthians the possibility of drawing up a termination penalty to protect the player from foreign harassment. Yuske’s new contract provides for a €10 million release clause (R$52.2 million, at the current price) to the international market.

Internally, Yuske is seen as a player with good projection if he can develop physically. Even so, he is frequently a starter for the Under-17s at the start of the season, standing out mainly for his intelligence and tactical maturity.

In 2021, the midfielder was a key player for Corinthians Sub-15 in the Nike Cup runner-up campaigns and the BH Cup title. Born in 2006, Yuske is part of a crop that has even more renowned players at the base of Corinthians, such as Pedro and Bahia, both from the Brazilian Under-17 Team.

