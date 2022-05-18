20 Years Later, “Irreversible” Violation Continues to Nauseate Viewers

It’s nine minutes of pure and uninterrupted terror that led many spectators to immediately decide to leave the movie theater. It is still, two decades later, considered one of the most shocking scenes recorded for a movie.

During this period, Monica Bellucci is threatened, insulted, sexually abused, sodomized and violently assaulted — in one long take without any cuts or interruptions. The decrepit red tunnel became the symbol of the violent “Irreversible”, directed by Gaspar Noé, but also a risky career decision on the part of the Italian actress, who was then starting to be a reference name in international cinema.

In the end, it turned out to be the right choice. At 57, the Italian remains at the top with a remarkable career and is preparing to release a new film, “The Memory of an Assassin”. The action production features Liam Neeson in the role of a principled assassin who ends up becoming a target for the mafia.

Monica Bellucci is one of the protagonists in this remake of a novel by Belgian author Jef Geeraerts — a film that hits theaters this Thursday, May 19. With more than 50 films under her belt, the actress cannot complain about her fame, although few scenes have won the notoriety of these controversial nine minutes.

The French-Argentine director Gaspar Noé was at the beginning of his career and “Irreversível” was only his second feature film. Known for his penchant for shocking themes and scenes, the director and screenwriter decided to tell the story from the end to the beginning — two years earlier, Christopher Nolan had released his “Memento” in the same format, with great success. By that time, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci were the sensation couple in Europe.

Despite his sparsely filled curriculum, Noé’s avant-garde vision made him a desirable director. “I ran into Vincent at a club. ‘What are you doing? Monica and I would love to work with you,’ he told me. I explained to him that I had a project but that he was now too famous to accept it”, recalls the filmmaker to “Dazed”.

“I told them it was a love story between a boy and a girl that goes wrong, I wanted it to be something very sexual because that’s the essence of passion for people that age.”

The truth is that Cassel was not at all too famous to accept him. The couple agreed to join Noah. “It must be remembered that they were the magical couple of French cinema, like Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. [nos Estados Unidos]. If they said yes, the movie could be made.” The producers didn’t even blink at the possibility of making “a love story” between Cassel and Bellucci on film.

However, Bellucci and Cassel had one condition: they would work with the director but not on a project that would reveal their intimacy with the couple. There would be no nude scenes between the two. “Their relationship and intimacy was the little they had left of their private life (…) They thought they wouldn’t be prepared for that”, he noted, before deciding to change the direction of the project. They had everything in place but a story. It was then that the idea of ​​“Irreversible” came about.

“Very quickly I came up with the idea and we dropped the explicit sex. They agree. And I also got the participation of Albert Dupontel, another famous French actor. We had three big names, a lesser-known director and we ventured into this ‘rape revenge’ movie told in reverse.”

Cassel is Marcus, Dupontel is Pierre and Bellucci is Alex. The three form a kind of love triangle that stars a traumatic night in the French capital and whose events are triggered by a troubled party that culminates in the shocking rape of Alex. Until it gets there, the viewer starts precisely with the controversial ending of the story, which is revealed in a dozen long takes without any cuts.

The year it hit theaters, it competed in Cannes for the Palme d’Or, which it would eventually win. Not without first making the rounds for the way he was received at the festival. The screening, carefully scheduled for a private session after midnight, had an unexpected impact on the audience. According to the press, about 200 people will have left the room during the rape scene. The emergency services will have even attended close to 20 spectators.

The shock may have led, according to the media that covered the event, to the fact that some of the members of the selection committee threatened to be fired if the film was part of the batch of nominees for the grand prize. On the other hand, the artistic director of the festival, Thierry Fremaux, will have bet on the opposite position: he would resign if Noé’s film could not compete.

With the Palme d’Or in hand, the film ended up attracting millions of curious people to cinemas, as it traveled through theaters in different countries. Even in the face of warning from many critics. “This is going to be the 2003 movie with the most people leaving the room,” assured Newsweek. “It’s a film so violent and cruel that most people won’t get to see it,” warned critic Roger Ebert, a self-confessed fan of the work.

“A painful exercise in voyeurism, provocation and pretentiousness”, exclaimed some. “A genuine, outlaw work of art,” applauded others. In the audience of “Irreversible”, there was no middle ground: either you loved it or you hated it.

In the United Kingdom, the entity that classifies films had to resort to an unprecedented expedient: a forensic psychologist was hired to assess whether the production could even be shown in theaters. “If the UK decides to cut [cenas do filme], it will not be distributed. I can’t understand how they manage to ask for cuts when Cannes, the most bourgeois festival of them all, showed it (…) American films are much more dangerous than this one when it comes to promoting violence, power and weapons”, then answered Noah.

At the heart of the matter was not only the rape scene, but the violent death of a character, whose skull is crushed with the aid of a fire extinguisher. But it was the nine minutes of the sexual assault that sparked the biggest arguments.

“The theme of the film was rape and I said it had to be as powerful as possible to be disgusting, to be useful,” the filmmaker confessed. “If you put a rape in a movie and don’t show it, you’re hiding the whole purpose of it. If you portray her in a revolting way, you help prevent that from happening. [na realidade]. As in ‘A Clockwork Orange’ they forced Malcolm McDowell to see horror images to force him to stop committing these types of actions. It is useful to have it displayed.”

If the scene was difficult to see, it was just as difficult to record. It took two days to get the final version right. In those two days, the violation was repeated at least six times.

“The results were great on the first day, but even better on the second. The actors were more comfortable with each other and were able to go further”, Noé tells “The Guardian”. “I didn’t know if [a cena] it would last six, ten or 12 minutes. The whole scene was in her hands [Bellucci]even the guy who played the rapist was at his command. If she didn’t want to make the scene like that, she would have said so. I admire her immensely for choosing to take the scene this far.”

It’s not just the violence that makes the scene difficult to see. Noah takes no shortcuts. As the rapist releases the prostitute he was assaulting and focuses on Alex, the camera locks on the pair, all alone in a dirty red tunnel.

First, the rapist threatens her with a razor, before throwing her to the ground and, while covering her mouth, he undresses her. The breach happens in real time, without cuts; extends to the limit of discomfort. Halfway through, the man has time to inhale poppers, before finishing and releasing Alex, who crawls as he can.

It’s nine long and painful minutes

Not satisfied, the rapist returns to kick her in the face. On top of her again, this time closer to the camera, he grabs her by the hair and repeatedly smashes her face to the ground.

“There were no written dialogues [da cena]. He couldn’t describe her. She is raped, the man breaks up and when she tries to run away, he starts beating her. That’s all I wrote [no argumento]. I would say that the scene was more performed by Monica than by me”, explains Noé. “I let them improvise, choose the timing.”

Bellucci describes recording the scene as a “hard-to-explain process”, something “very intimate and private”. “Vincent asked me if I wanted him to stay on set with me. I told him no,” the actress said in an interview in 2003. “We did six takes and each one took about 15 to 20 minutes, because I had to leave the house, talk to the prostitute, go into the tunnel, witness the fight. and then finally the rape scene.”

Without any detailed description in the argument, the moments were being decided on the spot. “The day before we filmed, I asked Monica if it was okay if we suggested that the rape be anal instead of vaginal,” recalls Noé, before revealing a curious detail.

“We were looking at the footage on the editing table when I noticed the penis wasn’t visible when he took it out, so I asked the special effects guy if I could make a digital penis. We did it in post-production and added blood,” he says. “Of course I showed Monica everything to get her approval. It’s there, in plain sight, in the film, and a lot of people think we’ve done something really explicit. However, everyone in the film agreed and said, ‘If we’re going to do something shocking, it has to be shocking; and he will be tender when he has to be tender.”

Even so, Noé was always annoyed by the criticism of the film. “They were furious with the film, they accuse it of misogyny, but that’s stupid, just like it’s stupid to accuse it of homophobia,” he says. He understands, even so, who cannot bear the most violent scenes.

“I think people don’t leave the room because they’re bored but because they can’t stand it. [as cenas]. Usually these abandonments happen at night, when we feel weakest. I myself have left during a rape scene, because it came in the middle of the movie”, he notes, when asked about the option of putting a shocking scene at the beginning of “Irreversible”.

“I thought, well, if this happens halfway through the movie, I don’t want to see what happens next. I suppose a lot of people suspect that the end of my movie is going to be worse than the beginning, because that’s how the climax of movies works. In fact, if they stayed until the end, they would see something that would help them erase those first images.”

Bellucci, on the other hand, compares the work to others of high caliber. “For me, this movie is like ‘A Clockwork Orange’ or ‘Pi’. It’s like ‘Requiem for a Dream’, ‘Deliverance’ or Pasolini’s films. All these films are hard to digest, but they have meaning, a purpose.” “These movies disturb you because they delve deep inside us and force us to see the monsters inside us.”