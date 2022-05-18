21 companies are punished for irregularities in payroll loans

The bank self-regulation system for payroll-deductible loans applied, in March, 21 administrative measures to companies due to irregularities in the offer of loans with payroll deductions for people who work in the private sector, public servants and retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

According to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), of the 21 sanctions applied, eleven were warnings to bank correspondents, another nine had their activities temporarily suspended and one was definitively prohibited from acting on behalf of banks.

Self-regulation began in January 2020 and, since then, 896 sanctions have been applied to companies that intermediate the contracting of payroll loans.

Monitoring of irregularities

Also according to Febraban, 32 financial institutions participate in self-regulation and represent 99% of the total volume of the payroll loan portfolio in Brazil.

These financial institutions must monitor any irregular actions by banking correspondents.

Several sources of information are considered, such as complaints registered in the internal channels of banks or sent to Procons, by the Central Bank or through the portal Consumer.gov.br. Legal actions and audit indicators are also considered.

Fines

Banks can be fined for omissive conduct if they do not apply sanctions to banking correspondents in situations of irregularities. The value of the fines, in this case, varies between R$ 45 thousand and R$ 1 million. The amount is reserved for financial education projects.

Query

It is possible that, before contracting a payroll loan, the consumer checks if the correspondent is certified and if he is qualified to offer this type of loan on behalf of the banks.

The consultation can be made through the professional’s CPF in the database of the Professional Certificate Registry Center.

What is a payroll loan?

The payroll loan is a type of credit in which the installments are deducted directly from the worker’s payroll. The assignable margin is what determines how much of the salary, retirement, pension or benefit can be used with the payment of loans.

Currently, the assignable margin is 40%, with 5% of the funds being allocated only for credit card expenses and the other 35% for loans.

