3 reasons to buy BB (BBAS3), Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4) now, according to BofA – Money Times

THE bank of america (BofA) updated the prospects for Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itau (ITUB4) and reaffirmed his optimism with Brazilian banks.

according to BofAeven though bank shares rose 15% against 2% in Ibovespamultiples remain cheap, with an average P/E (price over earnings) of 6.5x compared to 9.2x in early 2020.

The analysts of BofA have a buy recommendation for Bank of Brazil, Bradesco and Itau and neutral indication for Santander (SANB11).

3 reasons to buy stocks

1 – Good results in the first quarter

THE BofA assesses that the banks reported good results. On average, the net income of Brazilian banks increased 14% compared to the same year, surpassing estimates by 9%.

already the ROE (return on equity) was 19.3%, against 18.6% in the fourth quarter.

The good performance recalls the BofAwas driven by:

NII (default) with customers growing faster than the loan portfolio, fully offsetting weaker commercial results;

NPL (bank loans) under control (slight QoQ deterioration), keeping provision charges under control;

Expenditure growth below inflation;

“Credit expansion remained in double digits, in line with inflation. THE Bradesco was the only bank to revise the guidance for 2022, bringing it more in line with the original guidance for Itau“, it says.

2 – Solid as a rock

THE BofA says that in the individuals segment, the higher risk products (credit cards and personal credit) accelerated growth, while the lower risk ones slowed down (real estate and payroll loans).

“This dynamic is favorable to the growth of the NII and is adequate from a risk point of view, as the NPL still remains below the historical average, although it is increasing quarterly and is expected to reach normalized levels in the second half and the coverage ratios are well above the pre-Covid levels, even considering a reduction from 262% in the fourth quarter to 245% this quarter”, he argues.

In addition, expenses (opex) grew 5.5% in the year, below the inflationwhich shows the superior ability of banks to keep costs under control, he says.

3 – You can grow more

BofA predicts that the Bank of Brazil will profit 7% more with lower provisioning charges. As a result, the sector is expected to grow its profits by 12% in 2022 and 2023 and by 11% in 2024.

The bank revised the target prices of the Itau to R$46 (29% upside potential), BradescoBRL 23 (17% upside potential), ItauBRL 30 (19% appreciation potential) and Santander Brazil, R$ 37 (potential for appreciation of 11%).

Receive Money Times newsletters!

Sign up for our newsletters and always be well informed with the news that enrich your day! Money Times brings 8 curators covering the main themes of the market. Register now and receive the information directly in your email. It’s free!

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.