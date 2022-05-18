4 out of 10 Brazilians are in default

According to a survey carried out by the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brasil), in April, almost four out of ten Brazilians were in default.

This means that 61.94 million people have outstanding debts with credit protection agencies. The number represents an increase of about 6% from April 2021.

According to the SPC Brasil series, which started in January 2015, although the number is high, it is not the highest registered trademark. The record was reached in November 2018, when there were 63.08 million Brazilians in default.

“We have a level of defaulters very close to that of 2018, which was a historic record, and the perspective is that this number will increase”, said the financial coordinator of the CNDL, Merula Borges.

Extra features in the economy

Although the federal government has injected extra resources into the economy, such as the anticipation of the 13th salary for INSS retirees and pensioners and the release of the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS to workers, Merula highlights that the economic scenario in Brazil and abroad are shaken, which aggravates the default situation.

Interest rate

Currently, basic interest rates (Selic) are at 12.75% per year, however, the Central Bank has already indicated that it should continue to rise, with the objective of containing inflation of 12.13% in 12 months until April. With high interest rates, defaulters find it difficult to get off the default list, which causes the debt to snowball if any delay occurs.

It is worth mentioning that, a year ago, the basic interest rate was at 2%, representing a historic low. Finally, ifAccording to the survey, of the people who are in default, half are in arrears between 91 days and a year.

