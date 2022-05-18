5-0: Hulk is unanimously acquitted in STJD and will not miss Atlético – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: reproduction









Denounced for physical aggression by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), due to a foul committed during the duel against Coritiba, on April 23, striker Hulk was judged this Wednesday (18), by the third disciplinary commission of the body. , and unanimously acquitted; Atlético’s number 7 could play from four to 12 matches, and was defended by doctor Theotonio Chermont de Brito.

“I’m a competitive athlete, I play for all the balls, but I’ve never been unfair. It’s been almost 16 years of career and I’ve never been sent off for unfair play (…) There was no aggression. I tried to get to the ball, if I touch the ball, the referee could not punish me. Each bid is a bid”, highlighted the athlete, who participated in the trial, in a virtual way, after training in Cidade do Galo.

The defense of Hulk and Atlético also followed the same tone, disqualifying the accusation of aggression, hitting the key that was a normal game play, and well judged by the field referee and also by VAR.

The move that generated the complaint was a foul committed by midfielder Willian Farias, from Coxa, in the match valid for the 3rd round of the Brazilian Championship, played at Arena Independência. If he was punished with the minimum penalty of four games, Hulk would be out of the duels against Avaí, Palmeiras, Fluminense and Santos.

virtual battle

The STJD’s measure, to denounce the 35-year-old from Paraíba, caused great dissatisfaction in the athletican board that, through social networks and an official note, repudiated the court’s intention to punish the alvinegro’s top scorer. In response, the body also positioned itself, rebutting the arguments of the Minas Gerais club.

During a press conference, held last week, Atlético’s executive director, Rodrigo Caetano, also expressed himself, in a very harsh way: “We know how this STJD is composed, auditors linked to several other clubs. And through a comment on social networks. , Hulk was denounced. Yesterday’s move was absurd. We know the rules and we invest in guiding the rules here. Unbelievable the disallowed move, the penalty and the red card, which would change the history of the game. They are recurring moves, that make us worried about the future. We regret and hope that this does not happen again”, highlighted the ‘strong man’ of football in alvinegro.

“Our president has already gone to the CBF, we sent an official letter. We will send it again about yesterday’s absurd bid. This all worries us. Bids that are interpreted for Atlético in one way and for other clubs in another. called by VAR. And the penalty at the end of the game was called by VAR”, went further.



Check out the main news from Atlético on Itatiaia’s YouTube channel



