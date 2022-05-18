75-year-old woman found by child after seven days lost in forest

Retired Barbara Elisabeth Monika Glag Lange, 75, was found alive after spending seven days lost in a jungle in Thailand. The German tourist had left Maikhao Palm Beach Resort, on the island of Phuket, where she was staying, on the 9th, stating that she was going to take a walk to a house on a mountain. The information is from the Mirror newspaper.

However, the woman did not return. Security cameras captured the moment when the elderly woman walked towards the forest. She was out of water or food. Using a helicopter, a search operation was mounted to locate the woman. Dozens of employees also joined the rescue efforts.















The island’s forest is known for having venomous snakes, lizards and other dangerous wildlife. After days of searching, the tourist was found alive in Sirinat National Park, by a boy who lives in a village in the mountains.

He was walking through the jungle when he saw the old woman in the forest. Afterwards, the boy returned home and told his parents what he had seen. The police were called, and Barbara was found alive on Monday (16).

According to the rescue team, the woman was lying exhausted in a stream. Police believe she drank water from mountain streams to survive and cool off in the water.

“The tourist is safe and is doing well. She was taken to the hospital for health checks. A German interpreter will speak with her to find out what happened,” said Lt. Col. Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.