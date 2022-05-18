9 has arrived! Palmeiras announces the signing of Miguel Merentiel, from Defensa y Justicia

Palmeiras announced this Wednesday the signing of striker Miguel Merentiel, a 26-year-old Uruguayan who was at Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia. The reinforcement arrives definitively with a contract until June 30, 2026, but can only be registered from July 18, when the transfer window opens.

Approved by Abel Ferreira, Merentiel cost 1.5 million dollars (R$ 7.5 million at the current price) to the Palmeiras coffers for 80% of the player’s rights, who closed a four-year contract.

After passing the medical exams, the athlete has already met the center of excellence and the new teammates, and also spoke exclusively with the club’s official website about the emotion.

– The truth is that it is something inexplicable and impressive. I am very happy to be in the current two-time champion of America. I will make the best of it and give everything for this team. For my career, it’s a huge thing, I went from a rival team to the biggest in South America. I’m going to live it in the best way, I’m going to give myself to the fullest for this club – said the striker.

Born in Paysandú, a city located on the border with Argentina, Merentiel was formed at the base of the Peñarol-URU. He spent time with El Tanque Sisley-URU before heading to Spain, where he defended Lorca-ESP and Valencia Mestalla-ESP. He arrived in Argentine football in 2018 to play for Godoy Cruz-ARG.

In the last three seasons, Merentiel has worn the shirt of Defensa y Justicia-ARG, the club for which he won the Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana in 2020. For the Buenos Aires team, the 1.76m striker scored 27 goals in 79 matches. The Uruguayan faced Verdão for both Godoy Cruz-ARG and Defensa y Justicia-ARG.

– Palmeiras is a very strong team locally and internationally. We suffered a lot, it’s an impressive team – said the Uruguayan, who also commented on Alviverde’s epic triumph in Montevideo, in last season’s Libertadores final:

– The Uruguayan people lived it very strongly, I followed the final a lot. The atmosphere was impressive and the title of Palmeiras was something extraordinary – he concluded.