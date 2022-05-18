98.2% of adults in São Paulo have antibodies against Covid, reveals survey

The eighth and final stage of the SoroEpi MSP (Serial Soroepidemiological Survey to Monitor the Prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 Infection in the city of São Paulo) shows that 98.2% of the adult population in São Paulo already have antibodies against the Covid-19 virus. . The samples were collected between March 31 and April 9 and also indicated that 96.3% of the adult population have neutralizing antibodies against the original novel coronavirus and 83.1% against the Ômicron variant.

“Our previous results have always shown that our numbers were three, four, five times greater than the registered cases — which is to be expected, because there are many asymptomatic cases or with few symptoms”, says biologist Fernando Reinach, one of those responsible by the project. He says that the person does not go to the hospital in these cases and that the almost two million confirmed cases are practically from the people tested who went to the hospital.

The percentage of participants who said they had taken at least the first dose of vaccines against Covid-19 is exactly the same as those who have antibodies: 98.2%. In addition, 91% said they had received two or three doses of the immunizers and only 1.8% had not taken any vaccine. For Reinach, the mission of governments should now be to further reduce this percentage and apply vaccines to those who have only had one or two doses.

“As long as vaccination continues at the current rate, it is likely that the pandemic in the city of São Paulo will continue on a downward trajectory – not in the number of cases, which will still rise several times over”, says the biologist. He says that the trajectory is downward in the sense that there are no overcrowded hospitals or large numbers of people hospitalized or deaths (epidemiologists estimate that there will be two to three peaks of Covid-19 cases per year).

Infections among the poorest

The eighth stage of the research also revealed that 79.1% of adults in São Paulo had already been infected with the disease (in the previous stage, the percentage was 52.8%). The data that identifies the presence of antibodies against the nucleoprotein of the virus reveals that there are more cases among the low-income population: 72% of higher-income people in São Paulo have contracted the virus, against 84.7% of those with lower incomes.

Reinach says that the trend was observed since the second stage of the research — and remained throughout the remaining phases. “People who live in the poorest areas of the city find it more difficult to protect themselves against the virus, they are forced to live where infection is easier. The difference was decreasing, it varied, but it existed from the beginning”.

Study methodology

The SoroEpi MSP project, which monitored the frequency of individuals with antibodies against the new coronavirus, is a collaboration between scientists and doctors with funding from Grupo Fleury, Ipec (Intelligence in Research and Consulting), Instituto Semeia and Todos pela Saúde.

The methodology applied in the study divided the city into two segments, with higher and lower income districts, and these strata each represented half of the adult population residing in the municipality.

Anti SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels (IgG and IgM) were measured using a chemiluminescence method, branded Abbott Architect, and a second electrochemiluminescence test, total Ig), from Roche. Neutralizing antibodies, in turn, were measured using the cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Kit test from Genzyme Inc.

