98.9% of adults in São Paulo have antibodies against Covid, study shows (Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil)

The results of the 8th phase of SoroEpi MSP, monitoring the seroprevalence of Covid-19 in São Paulo, were released this Tuesday (17). The data and 936 blood samples from this stage were collected between March 31 and April 9, 2022, when the municipality had 1.9 million confirmed cases.

The eighth and final stage showed that 98.9% of the adult population of São Paulo has one or two types of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2. This could be either due to infection or vaccination. It was also possible to identify that 96.3% of adults have neutralizing antibodies against the original variant of the coronavirus, and 83.1% had these defense structures against the omicron strain, the most transmissible to date.

In the study, the researchers divided São Paulo into two groups: high-income districts and low-income districts, each corresponding to about half of the population surveyed for the selection of volunteers.

Research mapped Covid seroprevalence in São Paulo (Photo: pixabay)

In order to include people from all the demographic censuses collected, the researchers chose to draw 160 census sectors – known as IBGE territorial units – according to income separation. Within each census sector, 1,280 households were randomly selected and visited by agents from Grupo Fleury and the Instituto Paulista de Educação Continuada (IPEC) to collect blood and data.

To measure the levels of IgG and IgM antibodies against Covid-19, the researchers used chemiluminescence and electrochemiluminescence methods. To measure the level of neutralizing antibodies – against the original variant and the omicron a specific procedure was used.

The study was able to map other important information, such as the fact that the number of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 is lower in the richest districts (72.9%) and higher in the poorest (84.7%). According to biologist Fernando Reinach, one of the creators of the project, this result had already been observed since phase 2, held between June 15 and 24, 2020.

Vaccination

Of the 936 people interviewed, 98.2% reported having taken at least one dose of the immunizer against Covid, and 91% said they had taken two or three doses.

The survey also found that between September 20, 2021 (final seventh phase) and March 31, 2022 (beginning of eighth phase), the rate of people who had not been vaccinated dropped from 4.1% to 1.8%.

However, these percentages do not indicate that there will be no more cases or deaths from Covid. “There are always people who are going to die, there are always more fragile elderly people, there are always immunocompromised people, there are always people who have comorbidities”, said Reinach, at a press conference.

Now, the researchers are focused on writing a scientific article on top of the data collected in the investigation. With high rates of the adult population with antibodies, they believe that if vaccination continues at the current rate and no serious variants emerge, it is likely that the number of people hospitalized or killed by Covid will continue to fall further and further.

*With supervision and editing by Luiza Monteiro