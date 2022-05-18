99% of adults in the city of SP have already been infected with coronavirus or are vaccinated, research shows | Sao Paulo

The percentage of adults in the city of São Paulo who have some type of antibody against the coronavirus is 98.9% according to a survey released on Tuesday (17).

This is the eighth and final stage of the study that monitors the prevalence of the virus in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic. The survey is carried out by Grupo Fleury, Instituto Semeia, Ipec and Todos pela Saúde.

Phase 8 serological samples were collected from 936 people from 160 regions of São Paulo, between March 31 and April 9, 2022.

In addition to antibodies that indicate that the person has already been infected by the disease – so-called nucleoprotein antibodies -, the researchers also measured the antibodies that are most stimulated after contact with vaccines – neutralizing antibodies.

According to experts, the presence of neutralizing antibodies is the most important, as it makes people develop milder forms of the disease or become immune to Covid.

Compared to the previous phase, carried out in September 2021, the percentage of people who were infected by the disease (nucleoprotein antibodies) rose from 52.8% to 79.1%. The total number of people with neutralizing antibodies (mostly stimulated by vaccines) rose from 81.8% to 96.3%.

During the same period, the unvaccinated population declines from 4.1% to 1.8%. Of the participants in this round of the survey, 98.2% reported having taken at least the first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 91% said they had received two or three doses of the immunizer.

Inequality between neighborhoods

As in the previous stages, the study also showed that, in the richest neighborhoods of the city, the prevalence of the disease is lower than in the poorest and peripheral neighborhoods. In the richest districts, 72.9% of the population had contact with the virus (nucleoprotein antibodies), while in the poorest districts, the prevalence was 84.7%. The city average was 79.1%.

In relation to immunizing antibodies, there was no disparity between the percentage of rich and poor.