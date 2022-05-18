A new withdrawal of up to R$1,000 from the FGTS is released; see who receives – News

Caixa Econômica Federal released this Wednesday (18) the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1,000 from the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) to 3.6 million born in June, for a total of R$ 2.6 billion. On Saturday (21), it will be the turn of workers who have a birthday in July. The calendar runs until June 15 (see dates below), but the value will be available until December 15th of this year.

All workers with balance available in the fund account will be entitled to the extraordinary withdrawal, with the exception of those who anticipated the birthday withdrawal. In all, around R$ 30 billion will be released to 42 million workers with the right to withdraw.

The money is automatically deposited in the digital social savings account, which is operated by the Caixa Tem application. Resources can be moved through the Caixa Tem app.

On the platform, in addition to transferring money to a checking account, it is possible to pay essential bills, slips and make purchases in commercial establishments. It is also possible to withdraw cash at Caixa’s self-service terminals and at lottery outlets.













Check the calendar









Born in January – April 20

Born in February – April 30

Born in March – May 4

Born in April – May 11

Born in May – May 14

Born in June – May 18

Born in July – May 21

Born in August – May 25

Born in September – May 28

Born in October – June 1st

Born in November – June 8

Born in December – June 15





Who is entitled?

This year, each worker will be able to withdraw up to R$ 1,000, regardless of the number of accounts they have in the fund. If the redemption is not carried out, the funds will return to the linked FGTS account.

If the worker has more than one FGTS account, the withdrawal will be made in the following order: first, the accounts related to extinct employment contracts, starting with the account with the lowest balance; then the other linked accounts, starting with the account with the lowest balance.

Anyone who anticipated the FGTS birthday withdrawal and had the amount blocked in the account will not be able to withdraw it at this stage. This is because the new round of withdrawals can only be done for accounts with released resources.





If the amount is not credited?

If the withdrawal credit is not made automatically, the worker must enter the FGTS application, access the Extraordinary withdrawal menu, confirm/complement the registration data and click on Request withdrawal to release the amount.

According to Caixa, workers who did not use the emergency withdrawal in 2020 may need to update their registration and request the withdrawal in the FGTS application, in a digital way, without having to go to a branch. In this case, the credit will be made at Caixa Tem in the next batch.





who does not want to receive

The worker can also choose not to receive the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal, so that his account is not debited. In this case, he must access the FGTS application or go to one of the bank’s branches to inform that he does not want to receive the credit.

After making the credit in the digital social savings account, the worker can still choose to undo the automatic credit, also through the FGTS app, until November 10, 2022.

If the amounts have been credited to the worker’s digital savings account and this account is not used until December 15, 2022, the funds will be returned to the FGTS account, duly corrected and without any harm to the worker.



