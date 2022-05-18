A religious, even without being a priest, can become superior of a religious institute

The Pope’s decision contained in a rescript in force from this Wednesday, May 18: the Dicastery dedicated to Consecrated Life will assess cases individually on a discretionary basis

To be named “major superior”, even without being a priest, at the head of a religious institute or a society of clerical apostolic life of pontifical right. This is what can happen from now on to those who are part of a religious family as “non-clerical members”, that is, that category of members who in many congregations are called “brothers”.

This is what the Pope has established with a rescript in force from this Wednesday, May 18, which follows the audience with which, last February 11, Francis granted the Congregation for Consecrated Life the “faculty to authorize, discretionally and in individual cases” this possibility, “maintaining – it is specified – canon 134 §1” of Canon Law (which defines who should normally be considered the ordinary bishops and the major superiors).

The papal rescript published this May 18 contains four articles sanctioning the various degrees of authorization that the appointment of a non-cleric to head an institute must receive, whether “appointed” as “local superior” or “major superior”, or even “elected” as “supreme moderator or major superior”. The supreme instance, however, remains the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, which – the fourth article specifies – “reserves the right to evaluate the case individually and the reasons given by the Supreme Moderator or the general chapter”.