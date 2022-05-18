Actor of Reacher is confirmed in the cast; meet newbies · TV news

The stellar cast of Fast & Furious 10 continues to grow. According to information from Deadline, Alan Ritchson, the protagonist of the Reacher series on Prime Video, is the newest name confirmed in the sequel. He will immediately join the production, as recording began a few weeks ago.

With his casting, Ritchson joins the already announced Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), a trio that was confirmed in the cast by none other than the star of the franchise, Vin Diesel.

None of the rookie actors had their characters detailed. Rumors spread through the press and social networks point out that Momoa should star as the great antagonist of the long, a role that was played by John Cena in Fast & Furious 9.

The now quartet joins the franchise to participate in the plot that will be expanded in the last two films, already confirmed by Universal Pictures. The productions will wrap up the main story headlined by Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his family.

From the previous films, in addition to Diesel, the names of Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Ludacris (Tej), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Jordana Brewster (Mia) and Charlize Theron ( cipher). Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw) and John Cena (Jakob) have not yet been announced in the new feature, but other rumors indicate that they should also return.

Although it is still in its infancy, production on Fast & Furious 10 has already been in turbulent periods. Justin Lin, who was confirmed to direct the last two films in the franchise, left the project after fighting on set with Vin Diesel. He was replaced by Frenchman Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk).

With filming taking place in Europe, the film ended up suffering from stoppages because of new cases of Covid-19 and the war between Russia and Ukraine, which left the entire continent in a state of alert. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the problems have brought the costs of Fast & Furious 10 to $300 million.

After having its premiere postponed, Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2023. The 11th and final film still has no release date.