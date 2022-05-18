Actress Selma Blair reveals that her father’s girlfriend tried to end her career – Monet

+



Selma Blair (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

The “friendly fire” definitions have been updated. Let Selma Blair say so. The ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Cruel Intentions’ star revealed the terrible story he lived with an ex-girlfriend of his late father who tried to destroy his career with anonymous letters denouncing drug addiction and violent behavior over the course of a year and a half. The actress revealed that she lost virtually every job she had been hired for in the period.

The shocking revelation is described in her biography Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, which tells of the phase when, at age 22, she ended up in a rehab clinic, where she was medicated with a drug to cut the urge for the baby. alcohol consumption that ended up causing restlessness and irritability as side effects. She even attacked a nurse in a more violent moment.

Selma Blair (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

She then revealed that the drug was found to be causing the problem. “Doctors stopped Trexan. And poof, I was normal,” she writes. “My anger disappeared. What I didn’t know at the time was that my father had witnessed this entire episode. He came to visit me and stood silently in the hallway watching the scene unfold. He would later use that episode against me.”

As soon as she finished the treatment, Selma started working on the film ‘Arresting Gena’, with Sam Rockwell and Adrian Greinier. “That’s when the letters started coming in,” she writes. “Twenty letters a day arrived via FedEx at the ‘Arresting Gena’ production office, all written by a mysterious sender. They contained false information about me and my ‘violence and addiction’”. The Cruel Intentions star wrote that the letters continued for the next 18 months, during which “I was fired from every job I booked.”

Selma Blair (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

She was then contacted by a detective hired by her talent agency and he had experience protecting the careers of young stars such as Drew Barrymore. He revealed that he analyzed the letters sent to the studios and that he realized she was not to blame, discovering even more shocking things about the materials. “He said the letters were being sent from my father’s office building in Detroit,” writes Blair. “He gave me a description of the sender that happened to match my dad’s girlfriend at the time.”

The detective then suggested to the actress that she set a trap to unmark the woman. She had just secured a screen test for a movie called ‘1 Day 2 Fathers’ with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal and, at the detective’s request, told three different stories to three different people. “I told my ex-boyfriend I had a test run against Alyssa Milano,” she writes. “I told a friend I had a screen test against Alicia Silverstone. I told my dad I had a screen test against Drew Barrymore.”

No sooner said than done. “Universal’s head of casting received no less than fifteen letters saying I was a violent and dangerous person who held a grudge against Drew Barrymore,” writes Blair. “The casting director showed me and my agent, Jana, the letters.” Selma then said that she was devastated and told her father that “he was now dead to me. I didn’t speak to him for twelve years, and our already challenging relationship has never fully recovered.” Elliot Beitner died in 2012.