Adriano celebrates stay at Cruzeiro: ‘Very happy to renew’

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Adriano renewed with Cruzeiro until December 2024 With a contract renewed until December 2024, midfielder Adriano celebrated, this Tuesday (17), his stay at Toca da Raposa II. In a text published on social networks, the 22-year-old player thanked him for the opportunity to continue defending the colors of the club that formed him.

“I am. Very happy to renew my contract with Cruzeiro until 2024. The club that welcomed me and formed me. Giant club that I always dreamed of playing and that today, with each game, I fulfill this dream. You can be sure that I will do my best to help return this giant to the place he should never have left,” he wrote.

“I would like to thank God, my family, the entire SAF board (Cruzeiro, Ronaldo and Pedro Martins), and the DunkirkSports team for managing my new contract. #Closedwithcruzeiro, he added.

At the Cruzeiro base since 2018, Adriano was recruited from Resende, from Rio de Janeiro. Until mid-2019, he defended the Raposa Under-20 team – 37 games and five goals scored, according to the OGol website.

Promoted to the professional squad in 2019, he is already close to completing 100 games with the celestial shirt. Between 2020 and 2022, he took the field 84 times – just two goals and two assists.

In the current squad, Adriano has strong competition. Midfielders Fernando Canesin, Filipe Machado, Leonardo Pais, Neto Moura and Pedro Castro can play in the same position as the young athlete.