After controversy, fans demand the resignation of the film’s star

Thor: Love and Thunderthe long-awaited new film of the hero played by Chris Hemsworth, hits theaters in less than two months, specifically on the 7th of July.

READ TOO!

Thor 4 is again directed by Taika Waititi, responsible for vitalizing the hero in the cinema in Thor: Ragnarok2017 success. And this time the filmmaker promises to deliver an even more incredible adventure.

To fight Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, played by Christian Bale, Thor will have the support of Valkyrie, Korg, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jane Foster, who this time will transform into the Mighty Thor.

And with such a large cast, there will always be someone standing out in a positive or negative way. And this time the controversy focused on Chris Pratt, an actor who returns to the role of Star-Lord in Thor 4.

The scene above, one of the funniest in the trailer, caused several comments, from fans who even theorized about this being an indication of the God of Thunder’s possible bisexuality. At the same time, fans lamented that this moment is shared with Chris Pratt.

Several fans accused him of being homophobic, recalling the controversy that the star generated by attending a church considered anti-LGBT, Hillsong. Many even claimed again that Marvel should fire the actor, as in the comics Star-Lord is bisexual, apparently going against Chris Pratt’s beliefs.

Fans complain about Chris Pratt’s presence in Thor 4!

“I don’t care how hungry we are for representation. I’d rather eat my own foot than see Chris Pratt kiss Thor.”

“Why did they have to ruin the new Thor trailer with Chris Pratt? But at least we had that.”

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder does not yet have an official title in Portuguese, as well as a synopsis. But we know that the plot will bring the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

Thor 4 is directed by Oscar Winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film has been delayed yet again, now set to hit theaters on the July 7, 2022!

Read ALL ABOUT Thor: Love & Thunder!