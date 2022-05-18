After criticizing Juliette, Samanta Schmutz receives trial online – Jornal da Manhã

LOSS

Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, will lose the baby the singer was expecting. The cause would have been a miscarriage. The couple spoke on social media where fans and other celebrities showed support for Britney. The baby was long-awaited by the singer and, in the statement, the couple says that they will continue to try to have children. Now, our pop diva is on a trip to Mexico.





BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS



The Billboard Music Awards came and was attended by the great names of music. Sean “Diddy” was the host of the night and our Girls From Rio rocked there with a dress worth R$263,000. She presented the category of “Best Country Duo / Group Artist” alongside singer Michael Bublé, and showed that she is not for little, speaking three languages: Portuguese, Spanish and English. She also made it very clear that it’s not because she’s in the gringa that she’s going to lie with the gringo, no, she made fun of the award and the presentation colleague.



PRESENTATIONS

The awards included several performances, including rapper Travis Scott on his return after the Astroworld festival, which killed eight people in Texas. Florence + The Machine, Megan The Stallion, Silk Sonic, all winners of the night, among others, also performed. Speaking of winners, Doja Cat, Drake and Kanye West, now Ye, did the prizes.

(Photo/Getty)

CARAMBA FACE

In addition to the looks, presentations and awards, another thing that caught the attention of people on the internet at BBMA 2022 was the behavior of model and actress Cara Delevingne. A Twitter user even said that she seemed to have “smelled” before the awards, because of the strange way in which Cara was acting.



the face delevingne sniffed at least three lines of powder before going to this award for sure https://t.co/fQOXMvXTTV — isa (@ev_bluebird) May 16, 2022

BRIDGERTON



The third season of Bridgerton is VERY CONFIRMED! And it will focus on the story of Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton. The series has been making a splash since the first season. Last season, we tackled Anthony’s story. It’s good to remember that in the last episode of season 2 Penelope heard Colin belittle her, in addition to being discovered by Eloise.





HEAVY

Comedian Samantha Schmutz was not so funny this Monday (16), when she decided to question the artistic career of ex-bbb, Juliette, who has invested heavily in her singing career. In an Instagram post by Mídia Ninja, in which Juliette talked about the importance of artists taking a stand, Samanta commented: “I think it’s great to take a stand, but is she an artist?” The brunette’s fans and other people on the internet were outraged by the comment. (unnecessary) and went to Twitter’s Top Trends.After the review, Juliette was seen crying while hugging fans after presenting the TVZ show, still on Monday.

SHE IS AN ARTIST YES 🥹 pic.twitter.com/OpeXaxY3F8 — Andriele tired of dancing (@itsandriele) May 17, 2022

THOR



Here comes, on July 7, the new Marvel movie, #Thor: Love and Thunder, which had a new image released yesterday, showing Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman). We can expect in the film the presence of Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat this threat, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) enlists the help of the Valkyrie King, Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, carrying Mjolnir.