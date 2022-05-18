After McDonald’s and Burger King, Del Valle Fresh is accused of false advertising

According to Procon-DF, Del Valle Fresh products “do not have the minimum amount of fruit to be considered juice” edit

247 – The Procon of the Federal District banned on Monday (16) the sale of the drink Del Valle Fresh after the agency accepted a complaint Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) about misleading advertising. According to Procon, the labeling and commercial promotion of the product suggest that the drink is fruit juice. The measure is valid only for the federal capital.

“The inspection by the agency found, after analyzing the information on the Del Valle website and checking on-site labels and advertisements in supermarkets, that Del Valle Fresh products do not have the minimum amount of fruit to be considered juice, nectar or even refreshment”, said Procon.

“The Fresh line, even if it were carbonated, would not have a minimum percentage to be considered a soft drink. On the label, the drink informs the presence of ‘concentrated juice’, but does not show the amount of juice used in the composition – which is just over 1% in all flavors,” he added.

other cases

Two more establishments in the country had been notified for false advertising. McDonald’s has assumed that its McPicanha sandwich does not have the noble cut of meat in its recipe, just “natural picanha flavor”.

Customers accused the fast food chain Burger King of deceiving the consumer, with the Wooper Ribs sandwich. Burger King (BK) confirmed that the burger is made with pork shoulder and has only “rib flavor”.

