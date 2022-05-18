After nine weeks, all 21 Covid regions in the state receive Notices

Photo: Marcelo Oliveira (file/Diary)

After nine weeks without issuing Warnings or Alerts in the 3As Monitoring System, responsible for managing the pandemic in Rio Grande do Sul, the Health Working Group (GT) issued Warnings for all 21 Covid regions of the State this Wednesday . The State reiterates that the issuance of Warnings can occur at any time, without the need for deliberation by the Crisis Cabinet.

The decision by GT Saúde, which met on Tuesday, was due to the accelerated increase in confirmed cases of covid-19 in the state, which practically doubled in the last ten days. Between May 7 and 17, the cumulative incidence rose from 113.7 per 100,000 inhabitants to 223.2.

Unlike in recent weeks, the increase in contamination was reflected in the number of patients admitted to clinical beds. Among suspects and confirmed, there was a 47% growth in just nine days – 339 cases on May 9 to 521 on May 18. The number of patients admitted to ICUs for covid-19 remains stable, a fact already expected due to the natural evolution of the disease. However, GT Saúde expects an increase in ICU admissions in the coming days, suggesting the evaluation by regional committees of the use of masks in closed places.

As the state also records a high number of cases of other diseases, including dengue, the increase in hospitalizations for covid-19 caused concern to GT Saúde.

To avoid the increase in contagion, the state government has reinforced the importance of seeking a booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19. About 79.7% of the population residing in Rio Grande do Sul has the primary vaccination schedule (two doses) complete, but only 50.4% took the booster dose, completing the vaccination schedule.

*with information from the State Department of Health