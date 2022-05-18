After Shanghai, covid outbreak hits cities in China

After 6 weeks of strict lockdown, the administration of Shanghai – the largest city in China – allowed the operation of commercial establishments. At the same time, other cities in the country are suffering from the outbreak of the disease.

The Shanghai prefecture announced that it had reached the level of “covid zero” on Tuesday (May 17), after going 3 days without registering new cases of the disease outside the areas delimited for the quarantine.

Starting Saturday (May 21), the city plans to gradually resume activities. The total suspension of restrictions is scheduled for June, but still subject to the presentation of a negative Covid test by residents who need to use public transport and take domestic flights.

At the same time, other cities in China are experiencing new outbreaks of covid. Tianjin, with a population of 14 million, about 130 km from the capital Beijing, recorded 55 new cases of covid-19 on Tuesday (17.May). The local administration has already warned that it will isolate some regions, according to the Chinese TV station. CCTV.

In Guang’an, a municipality in Sichuan province, more than 1,700 km from Beijing, in the center of the country, more than 200 new cases of covid-19 were recorded on Tuesday (May 17), according to data from the Department of Health. China health.

COVID ZERO

China adopts the “covid zero” policy, which includes tough measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In Shanghai, Chinese government professionals were allowed to enter the homes of people with covid to promote disinfection of the place. Patients would leave their keys with a community volunteer before being taken to quarantine.

Along the same lines, Beijing has also intensified health restrictions recently. Among the measures are rounds of mass testing.

China experienced its peak of covid cases in April, when it recorded an average of 21.2 infections per million inhabitants.

In addition to being the target of complaints from residents, “covid zero” impacted the Chinese economy. Exports fell, in dollar terms, to 3.7% a year in April. In March, growth had been 15.7%, according to official data. Imports increased by 0.7%.