After six hours of travel between plane and bus, Fluminense arrives in Santa Fe to face Unión | fluminense

After about six hours of travel, Fluminense arrived on Tuesday night in Santa Fe, Argentina, where they will face Unión Santa Fe next Thursday, in a decisive game of Group H of the Copa Sudamericana.

The first part of the trip was on a charter flight. The delegation left Rio de Janeiro at 3:30 pm and disembarked in the early evening in Rosário, Argentina, where they were welcomed by a Fluminense fan who lives in the city. Afterwards, the players took the bus to Santa Fe, where they arrived around 10pm.

Recovered from an injury to his right thigh and a novelty among those related, Ganso spoke to the press while still in Rio de Janeiro, said he was fully recovered and was optimistic about the classification. Fluminense need to win the two remaining games and hope for a stumble by Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia, otherwise they will have to take a big difference in the Colombians’ goal difference.

– It is not easy, but we are prepared to play a great game and if God wants to seek victory, which is the result we need. I’m zero, more than 100%. Fluminense depends on him. That’s what we have to do. We have to go to Argentina, win the game and then we go to the last round depending on us – said the midfielder, who also spoke about the work of coach Fernando Diniz, undefeated with three wins and a draw:

– Getting better day by day. Having more training days. He is managing to implement his style of play, which he likes, without a doubt the team will grow even more. Winning is the most important thing, for that we work. He’s improving the way he plays and we’re going to improve more and more. I think the important thing is to always be learning and improving.

This Wednesday afternoon, the team will train at the Colón training center, where Diniz will close the preparation for the match. On Thursday, Fluminense faces Unión Santa Fe at 19:15 (Brasília time), at Estádio 15 de Abril, for the penultimate round of Group H. Tricolor is third in the bracket, one point behind the Argentines, who are in the lead . Only the first advances to the round of 16.

Check out the players who boarded for Argentina

goalkeepers: Fabio, Marcos Felipe and Muriel

Fabio, Marcos Felipe and Muriel Defenders: David Duarte, Luccas Claro, Manoel, Matheus Ferraz, Nino and David Braz

David Duarte, Luccas Claro, Manoel, Matheus Ferraz, Nino and David Braz Sides: Cris Silva, Pineida, Samuel Xavier, Calegari and Marlon

Cris Silva, Pineida, Samuel Xavier, Calegari and Marlon steering wheels: André, Martinelli, Wellington, Yago and Nonato

André, Martinelli, Wellington, Yago and Nonato Socks: Nathan, Arias and Goose

Nathan, Arias and Goose Attackers: Cano, Willian Bigode, Matheus Martins, Luiz Henrique and Caio Paulista

