After the third consecutive rise, gasoline prices reach R$10.00 and ethanol R$7.00 at the pumps, and consumers have nowhere to run

line of cars at gas station / Image GPI



Data from the latest Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL) survey, referring to the first days of May, indicate that the liter of gasoline sold at gas stations in the country recorded a 0.70% increase in price and closed the period at R$ 7.55. Ethanol, on the other hand, continues to register more expressive increases, and closes the first days of the month at R$ 6.15, a value 3.69% more expensive, compared to the closing of the previous month.

“If we compare the current value with the closing of 2021, we are already paying 9.5% more for gasoline in 2022 and 6.5% more expensive for the liter of ethanol”, highlights Douglas Pina, General Director of Mainstream of the Gasoline Division. Fleet and Mobility of Edenred Brasil.

Cities with the highest and lowest prices for gasoline and ethanol, data from Ticket Log at the request of UOL Carros

Most expensive gasoline R$ 10,553 in Marechal Thaumaturgo (AC)

Cheapest gas R$ 6,585 in Sebastianópolis do Sul (SP)

Most expensive ethanol R$ 7,546 in Bagé (RS)

Cheapest Ethanol R$ 4,692 in Bocaina (SP)

Five Brazilian states showed a decrease in the value of gasoline

Only five states in two Brazilian regions had low gasoline prices. In the Northeast, Rio Grande do Norte registered a reduction of 1.28% in the price of fuel; Pernambuco, of -0.51%; Maranhão, -0.21%; and Alagoas, -0.13%. The North Region also presented a low price, but only in Tocantins, of -0.12%. On average for the respective region, the scenario was a rise of 0.65% in the price of fuel.

Despite the setbacks listed, the gasoline that continues to lead with the highest average price in the country is sold at gas stations in the Northeast, at R$7.63, up 0.66%. The analysis of the lowest average for this fuel repeated previous results and was recorded in the South Region, with an average of R$ 7.21 per liter.

Ethanol, on the other hand, did not show a decline in the average price in any region, and the most expensive liter was no longer sold at gas stations in the North, as it happened at the end of April, and started to be registered in the South at the beginning of the month, at R$ 6 .35, up 3.91%. The cheapest liter for ethanol was again found at gas stations in the Midwest, at R$5.75.

In the breakdown by state, Bahia returns to the top of the largest increase in the country for gasoline (5.16%), which went from R$ 7.36 to R$ 7.74. The highest average continues to be sold at gas stations in Piauí, at R$ 8.17, up 0.29%. The lowest average was found in Rio Grande do Sul, at R$ 7.02.

Ethanol readjustments are already reflected in the analysis of the most advantageous fuel to supply

There was no reduction in the price of ethanol in any Brazilian state, and the most significant increase, which last month was found at the gas stations in São Paulo, this time was registered in Ceará, with a value 9.56% more expensive, from R$ 6.13 to BRL 6.71. The most expensive liter for ethanol was sold in Pará, at R$ 6.76, up 1.17%; and the cheapest in São Paulo, at R$ 5.20.

“According to the Ticket Log survey, the increases in the price of ethanol are already reflected in the analysis of the most advantageous fuel for supply and, in these first days of the month, the fuel presented itself as the most favorable option for only two states in the country, Goiás and Mato Grosso, unlike last month, which reached five”, concludes Pina.

The IPTL is an index of fuel prices based on supplies made at Ticket Log’s 21,000 accredited service stations, which is highly reliable due to the number of vehicles managed by the brand: 1 million in total, with an average of eight transactions per second. Ticket Log, Edenred Brasil’s fleet management and mobility solutions brand, has more than 30 years of experience and adapts to customer needs, offering modern and innovative solutions in order to simplify daily processes.