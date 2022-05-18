News

Ahsoka series kicks off productions with exclusive set image

Rosario Dawson will return to the live-action role initially featured in The Mandalorian








Ahsoka's series kicks off productions with exclusive set imagery; Look

After a long wait on the part of the fans for an update on the works of Ahsokathis Monday (09), the official accounts of Star Wars made it official that filming for the series has begun.

starring Rosario Dawsonthe famous character inserted in The Clone Warswas initially presented in live action for the first time during the 2nd year of The Mandalorianand now it will get its own TV show.

Officially kicking off their recordings starting today, Universe Accounts posted an image with a chair on film sets, displaying Ahsoka’s series logo, as well as a reference to her hat. Dave Filonicreator of the character and director and producer of the show.

Check out the publication about Ahsoka’s productions:

With its plot still under wraps, in addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role of Jedi, the show will still feature Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and among others.

Ahsoka remains so far without a premiere date set for the Disney+.




