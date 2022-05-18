Aid Brazil starts in the morning; FGTS withdrawal has 2 lots this week; 12 million have not yet declared income tax and more

Tomorrow, the 18th, another round of payments from the Auxílio Brasil income transfer program begins. In addition to the social benefit, Caixa Econômica Federal will also make new transfers of the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal in the coming days.

While many workers are waiting for government credit, about 12 million have to report to the IRS. With less than two weeks to go, almost 35% of taxpayers still haven’t submitted their income tax return.

Outside Brazil, McDonald’s announced the end of its operations in Russia. Check all the details in Tuesday’s highlights17.

New round of Aid Brazil

Caixa will pay, as of Wednesday, a new installment of Auxílio Brasil. About 18 million families in poverty and extreme poverty received the benefit in April, and the number is expected to remain at this average in May.

Until December, each beneficiary receives at least R$ 400 per month, a level that should soon become permanent. The Provisional Measure (MP) that sets the floor has already been approved in Congress, and is awaiting the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The program serves family units with a monthly income of up to R$105 per person. In the case of households with at least one pregnant woman, nursing mother or person under the age of 21, a monthly income of up to R$ 210 per person is accepted.

The transfers occur in the order at the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS) of those approved, almost always in the last ten working days of the month. Check the Auxílio Brasil May calendar:

End 1: May 18

End 2: May 19

End 3: May 20th

End 4: May 23

Final 5: May 24

Final 6: May 25

Final 7: May 26

Final 8: May 27

End 9: May 30th

End 0: May 31

Auxílio Brasil waiting line

A survey carried out by the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) shows that more than one million families were on the waiting list to receive Auxílio Brasil in February. The number represents almost double that recorded in January.

The group is made up of citizens enrolled in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) who meet all the requirements of the program, but who are not yet part of its payroll.

According to the Brazilian Basic Income Network (RBRB), many Brazilians are not even able to register at the Social Assistance Reference Centers (CRAS). Meanwhile, the government decreed unofficial secrecy on the program’s waiting list.

FGTS withdrawal has two lots in the next few days

The extraordinary FGTS withdrawal has new payments scheduled for this week of May. Citizens born in June and July with a balance in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will be able to withdraw up to R$1,000 in a few days.

The calendar published by Caixa Econômica Federal organizes transfers based on the worker’s month of birth. Starting tomorrow, those born in June will be able to move resources. On Saturday, the 21st, it will be the turn of the July birthdays.

See below for all extraordinary withdrawal deposit dates:

Birth month deposit date January april 20 February April 30th March May 4th April may 11 May May 14th June May 18 July May 21 August may 25th September May 28 October 1st of June November June 08 December 15th of June

The money is automatically credited to an account through the Caixa Tem app, so there is no need to request a withdrawal. Those who prefer not to use FGTS funds now have the option to request their return until November 10, also through the app.

12 million have not yet declared income tax

The deadline for submitting the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) 2022 declaration ends in less than two weeks, on May 31. According to the Federal Revenue, about 12 million taxpayers have not yet submitted the rendering of accounts.

According to data released last Monday, 22,288,470 documents were delivered, about 65% of the expected 34.1 million.

At first, the IR statement should have been sent by April 31, but the IRS decided to extend the deadline. Anyone who exceeds the final date will have to pay a fine of 1% per month on the tax due, with a minimum amount of R$ 165.74 and a maximum of 20% of the tax.

McDonald’s closes operations in Russia

The fast food chain McDonald’s announced yesterday the total closure of its operations in Russia. The North American company informed that it has already started the process for the sale of its business in the country.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in March this year, McDonald’s had already closed its 850 restaurants in Russia and suspended all operations in the country. Now, the giant has decided to leave Russian territory for good.

In a statement, the company said that maintaining its business in the country “is no longer sustainable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.” The financial impact of the decision is expected to be between US$ 1.2 billion and US$ 1.4 billion.