Aid Brazil starts to be paid this Wednesday to 18.1 million – News

THE Brazil aid starts to be paid this Wednesday (18) to 18.1 million families. Beneficiaries with a final 1 in the NIS (Social Identification Number) are the first to receive, according to the program calendar, which runs until May 31 (see below).

This month, over 100,000 people were included to receive the benefit, which has a minimum value of R$400 and an average of R$409.51. The investment by the Ministry of Citizenship in May is R$ 7.3 billion.

The region with the highest number of beneficiary families is the Northeast, with 8.5 million families covered by the benefit. The Southeast Region appears next, with 5.2 million families benefited, followed by the North (2.1 million), South (1.2 million) and Midwest (937 thousand).





Bahia is the state with the highest number of people receiving the benefit, with 2.2 million families in May. Following are São Paulo (2.1 million), Pernambuco (1.4 million), Minas Gerais (1.4 million), Rio de Janeiro (1.3 million) and Ceará (1.3 million).

In addition to the basic benefit, there are complementary incomes according to the profile of the family, such as the Bolsa Esporte Escolar, the Scholarship for Scientific Initiation and the Rural Productive Inclusion. But this month there will be no gas allowance, which is paid every two months. In April, 5.39 million families received help to buy cooking gas.





Aid Brazil calendar in May

NIS 1 – 05/18

NIS 2 – 05/19

NIS 3 – 05/20

NIS 4 – 05/23

NIS 5 – 05/24

NIS 6 – 05/25

NIS 7 – 05/26

NIS 8 – 05/27

NIS 9 – 05/30

NIS 0 – 05/31





who is entitled

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, to be included in the program, the main rule is the monthly income per person, which means how much each member earns per month, divided by the number of people in the family.

• If the monthly income per person is up to R$ 105 (extreme poverty situation), entry into the program can happen even if the family does not have children or adolescents.

• If the income per person is from R$ 105.01 to R$ 210 (situation of poverty), entry is only allowed if the family has, in its composition, pregnant women, children or adolescents.

• If the person is in one of these situations, they need to register with CadÚnico and wait for the analysis of a computerized system, which evaluates all the rules of the program.

But the entry into Auxílio Brasil is not automatic, because the federal government analyzes the registrations and the budgetary limit of the program.

In order to receive the aid, in addition to meeting the eligibility criteria, families must have their data updated in the Cadastro Único in the last 24 months and cannot have divergent information between those declared in the registry and those from other federal government databases.

In this year, 8 million beneficiaries must update the information in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único of the federal government) to continue to receive payment. For cadastral investigation, the deadline will be until July. On the other hand, the families of the cadastral review, which have outdated cadastral information, have until December to regularize the registrations.

















Transition











According to the rules of Auxílio Brasil, families that have an increase in their monthly income above the amount stipulated for the profile of the program, of R$ 210 per person, and that include children, young people up to 21 years of age or pregnant women, may remain in the program. program for up to 24 months, without the benefit being canceled due to this increase, provided that this increase does not exceed the amount of R$ 525 per person.

The objective is to give beneficiaries the security that they will have monitoring and income protection from the federal government during the process of building their financial autonomy.

In case of loss of income after leaving the program, the family can apply again to be assisted by Auxílio Brasil in the municipal management of their city. With this, if it meets the requirements established for receiving benefits, the family will have priority in granting the benefit.



