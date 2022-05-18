Alarm grows that the US is going from inflation to recession – 05/17/2022 – Nelson de Sá

Late last week, Newsweek, Vox and others warned that Biden’s attempt to sell American inflation as “Putin’s price hike” was not working in polls.

The American president, on his social media profiles, offered an alternative villain: “Do you want to lower inflation? the richest corporations pay your share.”

It was too much for Jeff Bezosowner of Amazon and the Washington Post, who scoffed that the Biden administration would need to trigger its newly created — and criticized — Council on Disinformation to revise the message.

Bezos: “It is valid to discuss corporate taxes. It is essential to discuss how to tame inflation. Mixing them is only to divert”. remembered the stimulus of the government as the cause of the soaring prices.

At a conference reported by Bloomberg, Tesla’s Elon Musk agreed: “The honest reason for inflation is that the government has printed a zillion extra money.” In effect, he projects “recession.”

“It’s probably going to be tough for, I don’t know, a year, maybe 18 months,” Musk said, adding that “this administration doesn’t seem to do much,” hinting at voting for a Republican in the next election.

It echoed a CBS interview with Goldman Sachs senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein in which the banker pointed to “very, very high” risk of recession in the US economy. “We’re definitely walking [para ela].”

He, too, blamed “too much stimulus” on inflation that is paving the way for recession.

MONEY ONLY IN THE PENTAGON

The US editor at the Financial Times, Edward Luce, wrote of the “strong imbalance” in US foreign policy towards Asia, focused on military spending and agreements against China, but without “serious economic initiatives”.

That’s how, “at the summit with Southeast Asian leaders, Biden announced a modest fund of $150 million, equivalent to a few days of Chinese investment in the Belt and Road Initiative — or two hours of Pentagon spending.”

GLOBAL VISION

The American magazine Billboard, with its cover and digital headlines, turned last week to “Anitta’s Global Vision”, its “trilingual take” on the world.

The English The Economist, citing polls by Brazilian journalists, speculates “why” so many records and songs that came out in 1972 are still treated as the best.