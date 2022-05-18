Alexandre Pato says that Silvio Santos charges when he doesn’t score: “It has to improve” | football

Alexandre Pato, Orlando City forward, was interviewed by ge center this Wednesday. Married to Rebeca Abravanel, daughter of presenter and businessman Silvio Santos, from SBT, the player talked about his relationship with his father-in-law and said that he complains when his son-in-law does not score.

– He watched games before and stopped for a while. When I joined the family, he became interested. Now he watches the games. It’s cool that he’s already been to the stadium. But it’s not easy for him, when he goes to the stadium, I don’t know if he can see the game, he keeps taking pictures. Whenever the game is over, he comes to me and says “hey, you did here, and that”. It’s cool, we have that closeness. He jokes “he didn’t score a goal today, he has to improve” – ​​said Pato.

In the interview, the striker also talked about his routine in the United States and how MLS (Major League Soccer) works:

– Brazilian football, everyone says that it is great, reveals players, it is a market that sells a lot of players. The MLS, if you’re always into that fanaticism, you’re not going to find the league strong. But if you go into business, it’s growing more and more. The league has an advantage in having a much higher annual television revenue than basketball. Basketball is one of the most sought after sports here, and in terms of players, the league has grown a lot.

– Foreign teams have been looking for many players here in the league. The league has invested in a lot of young players. We have a player called Facundo, 10 from Peñarol. Orlando paid 10 million euros, and he is a Uruguayan football sensation. I see that here you are being a power, and generating a power for the future.

Trained at Inter and with stints in Milan, Italy, Chelsea, England, Villarreal, Spain, Tianjin Tianhai, China, in addition to Corinthians and São Paulo, Pato commented on the differences in working in the United States.

– For example, in Brazil, clubs fight a lot with the CBF, in Europe, many fight with the league as well. Here, all clubs respect the league. Whatever the league asks for, the clubs do. We had an Argentine player, who had just signed a contract with Orlando and injured his knee. He had an operation and his recovery will take seven months. The league saw the loss of Orlando, and loaned a player from Atlanta to Orlando – he said.

