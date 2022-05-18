‘All You Need Is Love’ returns to SIC with Fátima Lopes and João Paulo Sousa. What is known about the program’s return

THE SIC revealed that All You Need Is Love, a successful format from the late 90s, will return to the channel’s antenna. 28 years later, Fátima Lopes will present the program again, but this time he will have by his side João Paulo Sousa.

All You Need Is Love it is part of the station’s 30th anniversary celebration and seeks to revive the nostalgia of the years when it was aired – between 1994 and 1997. The format, which seeks couples in love, will travel through Portugal in a van in search of people looking to find love. With meetings and reunions between couples, the program promises to be faithful to its essence.

The presenters, who gave the news about forming a duo on the return of the format that popularized Fátima Lopes last Saturday (14), during the program Magic Box, were enthusiastic about the project. For the presenter, “the public loved to follow” the program at the time and promises to be, alongside his colleague, a “Cupid”.

Fátima Lopes will be responsible for directing in the studio, while João Paulo Sousa will handle the reports from abroad for the program. The presenter will be “responsible for traveling the country in the van looking for candidates”. “Fátima, as she is recording many reports for ‘Caixa Mágica’, cannot do the part of the program in which one goes to different lands”, says the magazine TV More.

“I am really happy. As soon as I arrived at SIC people immediately asked me if ‘All You Need Is Love’ was coming back. And here he is”commented the presenter in an interview with the magazine Good wavesupplement of Morning mail. Regarding the format, Fátima pointed out that “has a broader concept of love”and in addition to couples seeks to give “stage for demonstrations between siblings and other family members”. “With the pandemic, it was realized that affection is really the most important “therefore “It makes perfect sense”he concluded.

Still without a release date announced, the recordings will start at the end of this month of May.