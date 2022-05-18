Amanda Nunes opens the game about the team’s departure: “I’m not even safe in my territory” | combat

Brazilian Amanda Nunes opened the game this Wednesday about her departure from the American Top Team, about seven years after joining the academy, during which time she won the bantamweight (61.2kg) and heavyweight belts. featherweight (65.8kg) of the UFC and established herself as the best MMA fighter of all time. In an interview with the podcast “Trocação Franca”, the athlete from Bahia admitted that the admission of her competitors, particularly Kayla Harrison and Yana Kunitskaya, on the team influenced her decision.

1 of 4 Amanda Nunes at the entrance to her fight at UFC 269, in December — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Amanda Nunes at the entrance to her fight at UFC 269, in December — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

– There’s that saying, “bothered to move”. I was, of course, annoyed by the whole situation. At American Top Team, when I arrived, there were no girls, and I was the first woman to bring both women’s belts and put the women’s team in history. When Kayla got there and then Kunitskaya went too, she started to create ice for me. There was my territory. When (Kunitskaya) arrived, she was already in the heads and could be a future opponent if she beat Ketlen (Vieira), and she arrived at that stage in her career, where she was on the brink of being the next opponent.

– I got scared when I entered the gym. I looked and said, “No, it’s not possible.” It created ice. Kayla also began to speak. I said, “Man, I’m not even safe in my territory” – Nunes revealed.

Kunitskaya did beat Vieira, but then lost to Irene Aldana and, shortly after, became pregnant with Brazilian fighter Thiago Marreta. Kayla, meanwhile, was at the end of her contract with the PFL in December and responded positively to every question about her desire to face Amanda Nunes. On the eve of the Bahian’s fight against Julianna Peña, rumors circulated that she would sign with the UFC to challenge the Brazilian at featherweight – something that UFC president Dana White himself mentioned after Peña’s victory.

2 of 4 Kayla Harrison (in red) with American Top Team coaches at PFL — Photo: Disclosure Kayla Harrison (in red) with the American Top Team coaches in the PFL — Photo: Disclosure

– I was a little cornered, because we share the same coaches. She trains with Mike Brown, I train with Mike Brown. When she got there, I was already training with them. And when she started to say that she wanted to fight me, it got even more ice. I said, show the ball she wants to fight me, but then it takes one more thing. If she wants to fight me, she has to do her prep somewhere else. If there’s one person who wants to take the name of the academy, it’s me, who brought both belts in here. If I wasn’t who I am, I was still champion of both categories when she was talking, that’s okay – vented the champion.

The defeat offered Amanda an opportunity to “readjust” her training, and she set up her own gym, with trainers who had previously worked at ATT. Harrison ended up renewing his contract with the PFL, however, the Brazilian is open to facing the two-time Olympic judo champion after her rematch against Peña, planned for July but still without an official date.

3 of 4 Amanda Nunes poses with the UFC featherweight belt at the launch of TUF 30, in which she is one of the trainers — Photo: Reproduction / MMA Junkie Amanda Nunes poses with the UFC featherweight belt at the launch of TUF 30, in which she is one of the trainers — Photo: Reproduction / MMA Junkie

– all challenge is very welcome. Anyone who likes to fight at the top and is testing himself all the time wants motivation to break records, to make history. After my departure, it’s up to Kayla to sign with the UFC, do the process. I’ll be there waiting for whatever happens. Now it will be much better for both of them, because each one in her own corner.

– I’m going to get my belt back and this could be a fight, depending on Kayla, if she signs with the UFC, I’ll be there waiting. Now it’s the correct way, in my view, for her to talk about me, to ask for the fight, because I’m not there anymore (at ATT). She can stick her tongue in the microphone, call, do whatever, and I’ll be there waiting for her. By the time she signs it, I’ll be there to defend it,” she concluded.

4 of 4 UFC Holm x Vieira puts the winner close to the bantamweight belt dispute – Photo: Combate UFC Holm x Vieira puts the winner close to the bantamweight belt dispute – Photo: Combate