Amber Heard accused of selling Johnny Depp video to gossip site

According to the website Online Radarthe lawyer of Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of leaking his domestic violence restraining order and the infamous kitchen fight video during the second day of interrogation.

The actress known for playing Mera in Aquaman not only denied the allegations but also turned the tables on her ex-husband.

“You slipped up there, didn’t you, Mrs. Heard?” Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, asked on Tuesday after showing the jury a video of Heard’s testimony taken years ago, in which she appeared to falter at her words.

“You let it slip that TMZ was alerted to your domestic violence restraining order request, didn’t you?” Vasquez teased.

“I disagree. That’s not what I’m talking about,” Heard replied.

“TMZ is the same one you released the Mr. Depp attacking the kitchen cupboards the day before the deposition, didn’t he? TMZ owns the copyright to that video now, don’t they?” continued Depp’s lawyer.

Heard claimed she “didn’t do it” and “wouldn’t know how”, leaving Vasquez to question, “Did they pay for it?”

Depp’s ex-wife was quite uncomfortable with the charges, telling the jury with a serious expression: “I never got paid for it because I had nothing to do with it.”

Heard then stated that if she wanted to leak things about Depp, she would have other “more successful” ways to do it.

When the cross-examination ended, Heard’s lawyer tried to use accusations in the actress’ favor. Asking if she had ties to TMZ, Heard claimed that Depp told her that his divorce attorney Laura Wasser had ties to the tabloid.

Wasser has been hired by several important clients, including Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie among others.

Not only did TMZ get the exclusive kitchen video, but it also posted photos of Heard’s bruised face, along with the exclusive story about his restraining order application.

Depp denied being violent with Heard, claiming she was the aggressor.

During Heard’s deposition, she also claimed that her honeymoon photos, which showed Depp with a black eye, were fake. The actress also claimed that the photos of Depp’s injury were photoshopped.

The fight between Heard and Depp in the courts over libel charges has been going on for weeks.

Depp sued her for $50 million over an article she wrote in 2018, claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse. He claimed that she was pulled from film roles, including Pirates of the Caribbean 6, because of her “false” claims.

In turn, Heard sued her ex-husband for $100 million, claiming he was trying to tarnish her reputation.

