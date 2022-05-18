Amber Heard Asked About Drugs At Wedding Party During Defamation Lawsuit | Pop & Art

Actress Amber Heard was again questioned by Johnny Depp’s lawyers on Tuesday (17). In one of her questions, Camille Vasquez, the actor’s lawyer, presented the judges with a schedule for the artists’ wedding party.

The schedule included time for “dancing, drugs and music” after dinner.

“Were you planning to use drugs in your marriage to someone you characterize as a drug addict?” asked the lawyer.

Heard said the schedule was a draft that underwent changes.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when he claimed she was a victim of domestic violence. He said in deposition that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the aggressor in the relationship.

Also on Tuesday, Vasquez shared affectionate notes she wrote during their wedding to challenge the actress’ reports of frequent violence and bolster the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s defamation case.

Also featured was a knife Heard bought Depp as a gift in 2012. The actress, best known for her role in “Aquaman,” said Depp had previously become violent and would often attack her when he was drunk or using drugs.

“Is this the knife you gave the man who would get drunk and violent with you?” Vasquez said to Heard, who replied that he didn’t think he was going to stab her.

Heard, 36, has filed a lawsuit against Depp for $100 million, alleging that Depp defamed her by calling her a liar.

Depp’s lawyer read part of a diary Heard said the couple kept to share love notes.

“True love isn’t just the madness of passion or choosing the security of peace instead. No, it’s about both,” Heard wrote in May 2015, two months after a fingertip discussion. Depp’s right midfielder was cut.

“I still, perhaps more than ever, want to tear you apart, devour you and taste you,” he added.

Depp said Heard threw a bottle of vodka that hurt his fingero, while Heard said it’s likely Depp was injured when he broke a phone into “little pieces”.

Asked about the notes, Heard said she tried to “nurture as much peace” as possible and that “when things were good, they were really good.”

The final arguments of the process are scheduled for the 27th of May.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a defamation case against the Sun, a British tabloid that branded him a “wife beater.” A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp’s attorneys opened the case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the “Washington Post” is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant.