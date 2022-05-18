Amber Heard Loses Screen Time On ‘Aquaman’ After Legal Battle With Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard lost screen time and appears in just ten minutes of the filmand Aquaman: the Lost Kingdom. The cut comes amid a legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The information comes from reporter Grace Randolph, from Rotten Tomatoes.

She is being sued for defamation after reporting domestic violence during the time she was married to Johnny. He denies that the aggressions happened and accuses his ex-wife of being responsible for the loss of her lucrative role in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbeanlike Captain Jack Sparrow.

Amid the scandal, fans of the actor made a petition in which they ask for the departure of Amber from the cast of Aquamanwhat, according to the American magazine Daily Mail, it already exceeds 2 million subscriptions.





The actress’ character, Mera, is the queen of Atlantis and wife of Aquaman. After the cuts, the character appears for less than ten minutes in the entire film. Aquaman: the Lost Kingdom It should hit theaters in 2023, still no date set.

After the petition, fans of the actress claim that Mera would have little screen time in Aquaman and the situation would not have changed after the trial. Warner decided not to comment on the contract with Amber Heard until the end of the legal battle.



