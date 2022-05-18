Amber Heard reveals she has a reduced role in ‘Aquaman 2’

credit: JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP

Actress Amber Heard revealed that her participation in Aquaman 2 was reduced due to the repercussion of the legal dispute with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The statement was given during the artist’s testimony. The hero movie is scheduled for 2023.

The clash between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues to attract attention. In court testimony, the actress revealed that the troubled breakup and the ex-husband’s accusations made it difficult for her to get new jobs in Hollywood. According to her, there is a sophisticated PR machine being orchestrated by Depp to defame her. Heard shared that she had to struggle to make ends meet in the 2017 Justice League movie, and will now have a reduced role in Aquaman 2, in which she reprises the character’s love interest Mera. At first, she would be cut entirely from the film, but managed to keep a small cameo.

Actor Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife over an alleged false accusation of domestic violence. On April 11, the two began the legal battle, which is still active. In addition to the duo, several witnesses were heard. The trial gained traction in the media and has been shared on social media.