Amber Heard says in deposition that Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon

By Lisa Richwine

(Reuters) – Actress Amber Heard told jurors in deposition on Monday that Johnny Depp threw her against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express.

Heard returned to the witness stand in the Virginia trial, in which jurors are weighing a duel of defamation charges by the ex-spouses.

The two actors got married in February 2015 and went on their honeymoon on the Orient Express train in July of that year, after Depp finished filming the fifth film in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.

Questioned by her lawyers, Heard said the couple discussed whether Depp should drink during the trip. She said that they had a romantic relationship when Depp was sober, but that he often became violent when he was drinking or using drugs.

In a sleeping car on the train, Heard said, Depp slapped her across the face and repeatedly slammed her body into a wall. He then took off his shirt and wrapped it around her neck, the actress told the jury.

“This is how I woke up the next morning,” Heard said. “I woke up with her still in my neck and a giant knot in the back of my head.”

Depp previously stated in the trial that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the aggressor in the relationship.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, with a $50 million claim, saying she defamed him when he claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard has filed another lawsuit, in which she asks for $100 million, arguing that Depp defamed her by calling her a liar.

Depp said in his deposition that Heard, at one point, threw a bottle of vodka that cut the top of his right middle finger. Heard denied cutting Depp’s finger and said she only hit him to defend herself or her sister. She told the jury in earlier testimony that Depp assaulted her by inserting a bottle of liquor into her vagina while threatening to kill her.

The case refers to a December 2018 op-ed published in the Washington Post newspaper. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear Heard was referring to him. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2017 after less than two years of marriage.

Depp, who was once among Hollywood’s biggest stars, said he never hit Heard or any other woman, and that Heard’s accusations cost him “everything”. A new movie in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise was suspended, and Depp was replaced in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise from the “Harry Potter” universe.

Heard’s lawyers argue that she is telling the truth and that her opinion is protected by free speech under the first amendment of the US Constitution.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel suit against The Sun, a British tabloid that called him a “woman abuser”. A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly beaten Heard.













