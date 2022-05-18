NewsWorld

American has eaten Big Mac every day for 50 years and enters Guinness

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius23 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

posted on 5/18/2022 1:18 PM / updated on 5/18/2022 1:25 PM


(credit: Reproduction/Guinness World Records)

Donald Gorske, a fan of the Big Mac sandwich, reached, last Tuesday (17/5), his third record authenticated by the Guinness World Record. The American turned 50 by eating the sandwich every day, uninterrupted.


Don’s challenge for the hamburger began on May 17, 1972, when he ate his first snack. “I drove straight to McDonald’s, bought my first three Big Macs, got back in the car and ate them. At that moment, I said, ‘I’ll probably eat this for the rest of my life.’ I threw the boxes in the backseat and started counting them from day one.”

Although the Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (USA) resident was officially verified for his Big Mac journey in the late 1990s, he has consumed an average of two Big Macs a day since 1972.

In 1999, he became the person who had eaten the most Big Macs in the world so far. In 2021, 22 years later, he broke his own record and totaled 32,340 already ingested throughout his life.

Today he estimates that this average is two snacks a day. In addition to storing the boxes and labeling them, he also records the daily consumption on a calendar.


  • Big Mag sandwich boxes labeled for years
    Reproduction/Guinness World Records

The sandwich went down in the history of his relationship with his current wife Mary, she would sometimes bring him a Big Mac as a surprise. “Don Gorske didn’t tell me about his Big Mac obsession when we first met, I’m not sure. It was a big obsession at the time, he ate Big Macs every day. Sometimes I even brought him a Big Mac, I just didn’t know it would last forever.”

Gorske says his secret is mostly to eat the two hamburgers a day as his general meals and skip the fries.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius23 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Is it worth spending 3 hours to watch the movie? · TV News

March 1, 2022

Disappointment: DNA Test Reveals ‘World’s Heaviest Potato’ Wasn’t a Potato

March 18, 2022

Russian spy plane violates Swedish airspace – News

3 weeks ago

Russia responds to sanctions; Ruble devaluation threatens Russian economy

March 2, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button