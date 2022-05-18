American has eaten Big Mac every day for 50 years and enters Guinness

posted on 5/18/2022 1:18 PM / updated on 5/18/2022 1:25 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Guinness World Records)

Donald Gorske, a fan of the Big Mac sandwich, reached, last Tuesday (17/5), his third record authenticated by the Guinness World Record. The American turned 50 by eating the sandwich every day, uninterrupted.

Today’s the day for Don Gorske! ???? He has eaten a Big Mac from @McDonalds EVERY DAY for the last 50 YEARS! ???? Here’s his story ???? pic.twitter.com/L93K32RI6v — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 17, 2022





Don’s challenge for the hamburger began on May 17, 1972, when he ate his first snack. “I drove straight to McDonald’s, bought my first three Big Macs, got back in the car and ate them. At that moment, I said, ‘I’ll probably eat this for the rest of my life.’ I threw the boxes in the backseat and started counting them from day one.”

Although the Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (USA) resident was officially verified for his Big Mac journey in the late 1990s, he has consumed an average of two Big Macs a day since 1972.

In 1999, he became the person who had eaten the most Big Macs in the world so far. In 2021, 22 years later, he broke his own record and totaled 32,340 already ingested throughout his life.

Today he estimates that this average is two snacks a day. In addition to storing the boxes and labeling them, he also records the daily consumption on a calendar.





The sandwich went down in the history of his relationship with his current wife Mary, she would sometimes bring him a Big Mac as a surprise. “Don Gorske didn’t tell me about his Big Mac obsession when we first met, I’m not sure. It was a big obsession at the time, he ate Big Macs every day. Sometimes I even brought him a Big Mac, I just didn’t know it would last forever.”

Gorske says his secret is mostly to eat the two hamburgers a day as his general meals and skip the fries.