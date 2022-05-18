American plane was photographed landing on a Latvian highway

Photo: American Embassy in Riga





The US Embassy in Riga, Latvia, shared footage of an unprecedented operation involving a US military aircraft and a landing on a Latvian road. The landing was part of training and took place in the early hours of May 10 and 11, 2022.

The aircraft in question was a C-146A Wolfhound, a military version of the Dornier 328 turboprop passenger plane that performs cargo and personnel transport missions. The equipment belonging to the US Special Operations Command, which landed on the A9 highway near Biksti in western Latvia. As it was part of a military exercise, the 900-meter stretch of road had already been prepared for landing, and the signposts had been removed.

During the two dawns, four landing operations and four takeoffs were carried out. The training aimed at the simulated rescue of a wounded soldier in a combat zone, emulating the scenario that would be seen in a war, considering the unavailability of a nearby airport.

Latvian and @US_SOCEUR Forces executed the first-ever landing of a US military aircraft on a Latvian two-lane A9 highway, part of the #TrojanFootprint 22 international exercise, further demonstrating interoperability with our #BORN Allies. #StrongerTogether #WeAreNATO 🇺🇸🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/1KL09vYAxN — US Embassy Riga (@USEmbassyRiga) May 12, 2022



