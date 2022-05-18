NewsWorld

American plane was photographed landing on a Latvian highway

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read



Photo: American Embassy in Riga


The US Embassy in Riga, Latvia, shared footage of an unprecedented operation involving a US military aircraft and a landing on a Latvian road. The landing was part of training and took place in the early hours of May 10 and 11, 2022.

The aircraft in question was a C-146A Wolfhound, a military version of the Dornier 328 turboprop passenger plane that performs cargo and personnel transport missions. The equipment belonging to the US Special Operations Command, which landed on the A9 highway near Biksti in western Latvia. As it was part of a military exercise, the 900-meter stretch of road had already been prepared for landing, and the signposts had been removed.

During the two dawns, four landing operations and four takeoffs were carried out. The training aimed at the simulated rescue of a wounded soldier in a combat zone, emulating the scenario that would be seen in a war, considering the unavailability of a nearby airport.






Managing Director – MBA in Finance from FGV-SP, he has studied aviation and aeronautical marketing topics for two decades. Great international experience and extensive experience in Data Analytics.


Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Putin and Biden agreed to meet on Ukraine

February 21, 2022

Sean Penn strikes deal to help Ukraine refugees

March 24, 2022

Emmy Rossum Shares The One Time She Skipped Her 28-Step Beauty Routine

21 hours ago

Ridiculous official Doctor Strange 2 poster released

March 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button