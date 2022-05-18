American turns 50 eating Big Mac every day; how to be healthy? – 05/18/2022

Yesterday (17), the American passionate about Big Macs, Don Gorske, reached his third record: he turned 50 years old eating the sandwich every day, without interruption. A day, he eats two snacks with his main meals, that is, 14 hamburgers a week. The information was released by Guinness World Records itself, which authenticated all of the snack’s fan accomplishments.

Don has already completed two marks that entered the so-called book of records. In 1999, he became the person who had eaten the most Big Macs in the world so far. In 2021, 22 years later, he broke his own record and totaled 32,340 already ingested throughout his life.

Despite the amount, Gorske recently said he has excellent blood sugar and exceptionally good cholesterol. He claims that to maintain “health” he walks about ten kilometers a day and avoids French fries.

But can you be healthy eating so much? fast food?

To begin with, Andressa Heimbecher Soares, endocrinologist, member of SBEM-SP (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology), asks: “Did he measure LDL (bad cholesterol) or total cholesterol? I don’t know. and many of them don’t usually make detailed assessments.”

And look: if you ate two sandwiches, as in the case of the Big Mac, which has 563 calories, you would be eating 1,126 calories a day. Considering that the general daily average that should be ingested is 2,000 calories, there would be only 874 for other foods throughout the day.

However, when obtaining the total energy value, it is important to individualize the need according to weight, height, age, gender, physical exercise, among other factors.

Liane Gonçalves Borges, a nutritionist from USP-RP (University of São Paulo – Ribeirão Preto), specialist from Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology) and professor of the postgraduate course in nutrition at USP, believes that, without a doubt, the withdrawal potato chips and the association with physical exercise —walking 10 km a day—, can contribute to weight maintenance and laboratory test results.

“However, it is worth noting that food fast food they are rich in sodium, sugars, saturated and trans fat and chemical additives that make the product more palatable, tasty and with low nutritional quality. Therefore, in addition to evaluating only glycemic and cholesterol levels, many times, part of vitamins and minerals are reduced”, he ponders.

And, in this sense, it is worth mentioning that we do not have access to all the health indicators of the American Big Mac eater. Borges explains that the fact that only basic tests are normal does not mean that the person is completely healthy.

“There may be fatty deposits in the liver (hepatic steatosis), the presence of atherosclerotic plaque in the vessels, which increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and related complications. blood”, he warns.

The endocrinologist, in turn, adds that when we consume a thousand calories from healthy foods, the pancreas is not forced to work harder and, consequently, does not generate an inflammatory pattern in the body.

“The most commonly measured parameters may even be good, but tests that are rarely requested, which assess cardiac risk before cholesterol, such as lipoprotein A; apolipoproteins A-1 (Apo A-1) and B-100 (Apo B -100); homocysteine; high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (CRP)?”, exemplifies Soares.

In other words: you can’t say that a person who consumes two hamburgers a day is healthy, even more so after so long. “The ideal is to seek to balance the diet, consume more food in naturaminimally processed fruits and vegetables and, of course, having pizza, hamburgers, but in moderation”, says Borges.

Exercise is no excuse

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the recommended amount is 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week for all adults, including those living with chronic illness or disability.

The entity also highlights that frequency is also important: it is better to do 30 minutes five times a week, than just one day for 150 minutes. And the benefits are many.

This means that if a person walks 10 km a day, totaling 70 km a week, they do an amount of exercise that promotes health benefits, yes.

But when eating habits do not go hand in hand, the most that is achieved is the delay or control of the onset of diseases. The outcome, however, is inevitable, sooner or later. There are exceptions, yes, but the question is, is it worth testing?

*With information from a report published on 08/10/2021.