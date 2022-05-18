The American Donald Gorske owns an impressive record, in the last 50 years he ate at least one Big Mac snack, from McDonald’s, every day. A resident of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (USA), Donald was cited by Guinness World Records for achieving such a feat.

His fast food journey began on May 17, 1972, after he got his first car. At the time, the average American’s daily average of hamburgers a day was 9. After 50 years, his average has dropped to 2 a day.







American turns 50 eating Big Macs every day Photo: Publicity/Guinness World Record

“I went straight to McDonald’s, got my first three Big Macs, then got in the car and ate them. At that moment I said ‘I’ll probably eat this for the rest of my life’. I went through the boxes in the back of my seat and started counting them from day one,” Donald Gorske said.

Today’s the day for Don Gorske! 🚨 He has eaten a Big Mac from @McDonalds EVERY DAY for the last 50 YEARS! 🍔 Here’s his story 👇 pic.twitter.com/L93K32RI6v — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 17, 2022

At 563 calories per sandwich, many wonder how Donald manages to maintain his health while consuming so much fast food.

Donald says his secret is mostly to eat the two hamburgers a day as his general meals and skip the fries.

In addition to the sandwiches consumed in 5 decades, Donald kept all the boxes and receipts for the hamburgers consumed.