Amid the controversy with Paulo Sousa at Flamengo, Diego Alves posts a sentence: “May God forgive these bad people” | Flamengo

Paulo Sousa said that Diego Alves asked to play in Libertadores, even after being out of training for ten days and having reported pain in the pubis on Monday morning. According to the coach, the goalkeeper changed his mind in the afternoon, after meeting with director Bruno Spindel, and said he was feeling better to play.

– Here the processes are not like that, the players to play have to train. And he hasn’t trained a single day since the game against Botafogo, so it couldn’t be related – said Paulo Sousa.

The squad got off this Wednesday, but Diego Alves was at Ninho for treatment of pubalgia that takes him out of activities since the game against Botafogo, on the 8th. The goalkeeper did not hide his revolt with Paulo Sousa’s press conference. In the midst of the clash is Bruno Spindel, cited by the coach as an interlocutor in the manifestation of the goalkeeper willing to play for Libertadores.

Spindel confided to people close to him that Diego Alves’ position was the opposite, that he would not be able to play, and there are demands at the club for the manager to make public clarifications. Sought by the ge, Bruno chose not to give statements.

Watch: all about Flamengo on ge, on Globo and on sportv

Source link