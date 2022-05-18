Sports

Amid the controversy with Paulo Sousa at Flamengo, Diego Alves posts a sentence: “May God forgive these bad people” | Flamengo

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

Paulo Sousa said that Diego Alves asked to play in Libertadores, even after being out of training for ten days and having reported pain in the pubis on Monday morning. According to the coach, the goalkeeper changed his mind in the afternoon, after meeting with director Bruno Spindel, and said he was feeling better to play.

– Here the processes are not like that, the players to play have to train. And he hasn’t trained a single day since the game against Botafogo, so it couldn’t be related – said Paulo Sousa.

The squad got off this Wednesday, but Diego Alves was at Ninho for treatment of pubalgia that takes him out of activities since the game against Botafogo, on the 8th. The goalkeeper did not hide his revolt with Paulo Sousa’s press conference. In the midst of the clash is Bruno Spindel, cited by the coach as an interlocutor in the manifestation of the goalkeeper willing to play for Libertadores.

Spindel confided to people close to him that Diego Alves’ position was the opposite, that he would not be able to play, and there are demands at the club for the manager to make public clarifications. Sought by the ge, Bruno chose not to give statements.

Watch: all about Flamengo on ge, on Globo and on sportv

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Van Dijk reveals what Klopp said in Liverpool’s dressing room before the team sought insane comeback and went to the Champions League final

2 weeks ago

Tamires praises Corinthians victory and thanks Fiel’s support against Cruzeiro

March 19, 2022

Vítor Pereira commands second training session at Corinthians; Renato Augusto does internal work | Corinthians

March 1, 2022

Team One, Team Liquid, Complexity and Bad News Bears Qualify for RMR Americas for First NA Trials | DRAFT5

March 12, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button