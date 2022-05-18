Amidst a new generation, Emo era returns to bring memories and welcomes

South African billionaire Elon Musk has all Twitter users worried, however, everyone knows that the bluebird social network is toxic since its birth. Those who spend a lot of time on Twitter are worn out by such toxicity. In fact, all social networks have their level of toxicity.

However, many believe this to be an unavoidable problem, however, there is an invite-only app, Somewhere Good, which was developed by the team at Ethel’s Club, a club for black people that has recently become a wellness platform. .

You might like to read:

Image sizes for social media 2022

Learn how to create your avatar on social networks in this step by step

Orkut is back?

The platform raised $3.75 million in investments to build a new social network that aims to build healthy relationships for people of color and other underrepresented people.

The platform is an attempt to revamp the social media landscape to become less corporate and more pleasant places.

Virtually every component of Somewhere Good offers a remarkably different experience from the social media platforms you’ve used before.

“We specifically designed the experience to move against the hierarchy in many different ways. There are no likes, no followers. It is not an infinite scroll. There are no profiles, so there is no way to see these kinds of stats.” says Annika Hansteen-Izora, head of design. “What is it like if you have a social media app that is not working with commodification and self-branding, but instead how can an online space be that is against hierarchy?”

The beginning is a unique interface that was based on the plants of nature and their aesthetics. The experience is not carried out through an endless feed, as it starts with a reflective question like: “How do you stay present?”, which generates an interaction right away.

Up to 24 people can respond to your daily posts that are made with your recorded voice. The reason for the recorded voice is because they make up the oral traditions of black culture and are inherently intimate.

After responding to a prompt, the user’s audio becomes a daisy chain that you can listen to whenever you want. Without performing a check with blue marks on users that the social network considers special, as Twitter and Instagram do, so all users of the social network are equal.

Finally, the user who has more responses in their shares, will have the avatar evolved gaining more flower petals, so the more responses the user gets, the more petals he will have.

“It’s like you’re walking a path of different flowers that grow as people add their own seeds to the conversation”says Hansteen-Izora, who links healthy conversations to thriving gardens.

Did you like the news? Like and share with friends, and be sure to follow all our news!